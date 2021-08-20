OMNI is launching a Celebrity NFT collection with over 100 popular names in the industry, including Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Elon Musk, and other known personalities. The artists themselves would be the NFT and would become a collectible for fans to buy and trade among other users that would partake, using Omni's coins for the process.

NFT has been a major part of the digital world now, and it does not focus on arts mostly, but also on human emotions such as love by Polish Instagram Influencer, @martirenti.

Others border on the use of their popularity to sell as an NFT, and one example of that is eight-division boxing champion, Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao from the Philippines, who also supports 100x Coins.

OMNI Celebrities NFT

As revealed in a press release by Omni via CoinTelegraph, the company is launching a new collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and it would feature that of popular celebrities and stars in the mainstream media.

There would be 2,000 minted NFTs that would represent the Top 100 celebrities according to their rankings, and it would take the form of a "CryptoPunks" art style for these personalities.

OMNI CEO Manny Hernandez said that the company would not only focus on the music industry, but also the art and collectible aspects of the mainstream media.

The NFT would give the users a sense of value within the app, especially with their idols and popular personalities which they adore.

The venture into NFT is part of the company's OMNI Strong Holder Program, which aims to give the Omni token's value short and long-term benefits, for both the users and the company.

Fandom is Real, Token is Here

According to OMNI's Reddit announcement, the "Coffee with Manny" event would feature the first-ever Celebrity NFT sale, and it would launch by September 4 via its platform. However, a certain requirement to have 5,000 OMNI coins is required to join the buying of the Omni Celebrities NFT drop, otherwise, they may not be able to join.

The higher the $OMN coins, the better perks a user would receive, particularly to those which has 15,000 tokens or more. Moreover, celebrities who have been made into NFTs can get a copy of the OMNI Celebrities when joining the application or the company's services.

Moreover, the said celebrities would receive 10 percent of the profit whenever users sell their NFTs or trade it for token value.

Which Celebrities Would Have NFTs?

For now, OMNI likes to keep its celebrity NFT a secret, teasing only three names among these personalities with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, rapper and producer Jay-Z, and Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink CEO, Elon Musk.

The NFT would have different rarity levels or values when released by OMNI, and it would depend on the volume of tokens ($OMN) that a user has. NFTs are the top focus of today's tokens are and are becoming the top purchased digital items in the current market.

