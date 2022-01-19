For today's episode, Tech Times came across Unrest founder Orr Vinegold to discuss how this company helps entrepreneurs run their businesses in the most modern way.

Vinegold on Business Sustainability

According to Vinegold, one of Unrest's main missions is to inspire other accelerators, incubators, and investors to think in a unique way.

Aside from prioritizing the product's quality and sustainability, Vinegold said that businesses should also consider "baking in" ethical morals into their undertakings.

Vinegold also saw the potential of the millennials to change the world through their ideals. The so-called zoomers appear to be more aware of what is happening to other establishments regarding ethical sustainability.

For the past eight years, Vinegold has been working closely with different founders. He had sat on boards to discuss marketing and other important matters that would impact a company.

Despite being launched last year, this new startup is now ready to take what it can do to new heights. Vinegold expects Unrest to help more companies succeed in their mission in helping people and the planet.

What is Unrest

According to the official website of the company, Unrest is all about elevating the capability of startups for a global change. The firm wants to "re-imagine" how profitable companies embrace sustainability that is game-changing in the field of consumer service.

Unrest believes in:

Impact - Whether it's small or big changes, Unrest is committed to bring more improvements that will shape the world.

Consumer Focus- The company aims to achieve a "fairer inclusive economy."

Diversity - Unrest champions in making future role models.

Resilience - Help business owners to grow "future-proof" companies

Unrest Application Roadmap

December 2021 - Applications open

February 2022 - Applications close

Spring 2022 - Program kick off

Summer 2022 - Program end

The biggest challenge for companies is to surpass the status quo among them. With Unrest, upturning this will be possible through its 16-week program with more than 100 hours of workshops about business education, brand development, and more.

To know the company better, here's our recent interview with Unrest founder Orr Vinegold last Jan. 17.

