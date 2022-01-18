Xbox Store sales are giving away massive discounts of up to 85% to iconic horror and classic gaming titles, such as "Dead by Daylight," "Red Dead Redemption," and a whole lot more.

Xbox Store Sales Up to 85% Discount

Although Microsoft has recently been the talk of the town due to its recent move of acquiring Activision Blizzard, the Xbox Store is giving away newsworthy discounts as well, as per the news story by GameSpot.

In fact, there are two massive sale events ongoing on the digital storefront of the Microsoft gaming console, which both are giving away hefty discounts to numerous iconic gaming titles.

The first one is home to about a hundred horror games of up to 80% discount, which is dubbed as the "Over at the Thrills and Chills Sale."

The other sale on the Xbox Store right now is the "Back Compat Sale," which houses tons of classical games in the past decades, giving a massive price cut of up to 85%.

That said, Xbox gamers might want to consider checking out the deals on the Xbox Store as they might get their much-awaited bang for buck deals to fill up their library with iconic games and horror gems.

Xbox Store: Over at the Thrills and Chills Sale

The Over at the Thrills and Chills Sale is giving massive price cuts to some of the horror gems on Xbox, as its name clearly suggests.

The horror collection sale includes titles like "Dead by Daylight," "Friday the 13th The Game," and "Death's Door"--to name a few.

The survival horror game, "Dead by Daylight" is now up for grabs for only $14.99, giving it a price discount of up to 50%.

Meanwhile, another survival horror gaming title, "Friday the 13th: The Game" is now at its rock bottom price of $3.74, which is 75% down from its original retail price tag.

The action-filled adventure game, "Death's Door" is now available on the Xbox Store for $14.99.

Read Also: Microsoft Rejected A Pitch To Put 'GTA 3' On The First Xbox, According To Recently Released Docuseries

Xbox Back Compat Sale

According to the report by GameRant, the Xbox Store is selling classic games from the original Xbox and the Xbox 360 for massively discounted prices.

The sales include some of the iconic titles that graced the previous generation consoles of Microsoft, such as "Red Dead Redemption," "Skate," and "FEAR 2: Project Origin"--among other games.

The original "Red Dead Redemption" sells for a discounted price of $9.89. On the other hand, the "Skate" game is now at $5.99, whereas "Fear 2: Project Origin" is currently available for $4.99.

Related Article: Xbox Series X Owners, Here Are The Things You (Probably) Didn't Know Your Console Can Do

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.