Quantum Computers To Be Mass-Produced? New Study Shows They're Now Compatible With Current Manufacturing Techs

Quantum computers are still limited right now because tech firms are having a hard time manufacturing them. However, a new study claims that this might soon change.

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney led three new studies explaining why quantum computers can be produced at a larger scale.

"Today's publication in Nature shows our operations were 99 percent error-free. When the errors are so rare, it becomes possible to detect them and correct them when they occur," said Professor Andrea Morello, the leading expert in the new research.

She added that the studies' results show that it is now possible to manufacture quantum computers that have enough power and scale to handle complicated computations, as reported by SciTech Daily.

Quantum Computers To Be Mass-Produced?

According to Independent UK's latest report, the new studies revealed that the advanced computers are now more compatible with the existing manufacturing machines.

Also Read: Solar System is Actually Croissant-Shaped Based on New Computer Model Simulation! Experts Explain Why It's Unstable

Once there are enough quantum computers, the world can have more computing power and more efficient calculating capabilities, which can be applied in various industries.

Thanks to USNW experts' efforts, this can soon be a reality. Professor Morello explained that achieving less than 1% error rate is essential in producing quantum computers.

She added that since it has now been achieved, tech firms can now start designing silicon quantum processors on a much larger scale.

Quantum Computers' Importance

Once quantum computers are available on a larger scale, many industries can benefit from these advanced computing technologies.

People in the automotive, financial, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries are the ones that can greatly benefit from the arrival of quantum computers.

In other news, the unhackable computer processor called Morpheus CPU was recently revealed. Meanwhile, Sphero Mini-Car Robot can teach young people about the basics of computer programming.

For more news updates about quantum computers and other related technologies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: D-Wave Plans to Venture Into Quantum Computing Realm Gate-Based Systems | Problems with QUBO?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.