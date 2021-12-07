Griffin Davis , Tech Times

The solar system has been depicted as a space body with a round shape. But, this depicted appearance might have been wrong all along as a new computer simulation model shows that it is a croissant shape.  Solar System is Actually Croissant-Shaped Based on New Computer Model Simulation! Experts Explain Why It's Unstable

(Photo : Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
Croissants baked at the Institut National de la Boulangerie Patisserie (INBP) - the French national baking and pastry-making institute - are pictured on May 12, 2016, in Rouen, northwestern France. / AFP / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Merav Ofer, a space expert from Boston University, led a group of astrophysicists from Greece, Russia, and the United States. Together, they developed a new computer model called SHIELD (Solar-Wind with Hydrogen Ion Exchange and Large-Scale Dynamics). 

They were able to do this using the currently theoretical studies and data collected by several space probes. As of the moment, only two rockets were able to reach the borders of the solar system. These include Voyager 1 and Voyager 2. 

Solar System is Actually Croissant-Shaped?

According to Sputnik News' latest report, the new computer model simulation showing the alleged true shape of the solar system is considered the most compelling representation of the heliosphere. 

Solar System is Actually Croissant-Shaped Based on New Computer Model Simulation! Experts Explain Why It's Unstable
(Photo : Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)
A multi-media simulation showing the new planet discovered at La Silla's observatory, 24 April 2007 at European Southern Observatory (ESO)'s facility in Santiago. Astronomers reported on Tuesday they had discovered a "super-Earth" more than 20 light years away that is the most intriguing world found so far in the search for extraterrestrial life. About five times the mass of Earth.

Also Read: NASA Introduces Next-Generation Asteroid Impact Monitoring System To Assess The Impact Risk Of Asteroids To Earth

The Daily Mail UK's reported that the croissant shape of Earth's home shows that it is unstable because of the hydrogen particles, which come from interstellar space. 

These particles are believed to be creating unstable solar winds and bending the heliosphere, leading to the croissant-shape theory. 

"How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how those rays get into the heliosphere," explained one of the involved researchers, James Drake of the University of Maryland.  

Other Details of the New Croissant-Shape Theory 

Based on the new computer model, experts discovered that the particles coming from the sun are stable at first. However, when these heliospheric jets become unstable and start bending. 

Once this happens, it would create a larger scale of turbulence, leading to the solar system's croissant shape. You can view this link to see more details. 

NASA claims SpaceX is the only agency capable of meeting its safety standards in other news. Meanwhile, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured a new spiral galaxy. 

For more news updates about space and other related topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.  

Related Article: World's First 'Warp Bubble' Discovered by Serendipity? DARPA Researchers Find it in Strange Encounter

TechTimes own this article

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Tags: Solar system Solar System Shape Croissant Solar System Computer Computer simulation Experts Space Experts