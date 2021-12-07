The solar system has been depicted as a space body with a round shape. But, this depicted appearance might have been wrong all along as a new computer simulation model shows that it is a croissant shape.

Merav Ofer, a space expert from Boston University, led a group of astrophysicists from Greece, Russia, and the United States. Together, they developed a new computer model called SHIELD (Solar-Wind with Hydrogen Ion Exchange and Large-Scale Dynamics).

They were able to do this using the currently theoretical studies and data collected by several space probes. As of the moment, only two rockets were able to reach the borders of the solar system. These include Voyager 1 and Voyager 2.

Solar System is Actually Croissant-Shaped?

According to Sputnik News' latest report, the new computer model simulation showing the alleged true shape of the solar system is considered the most compelling representation of the heliosphere.

The Daily Mail UK's reported that the croissant shape of Earth's home shows that it is unstable because of the hydrogen particles, which come from interstellar space.

These particles are believed to be creating unstable solar winds and bending the heliosphere, leading to the croissant-shape theory.

"How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how those rays get into the heliosphere," explained one of the involved researchers, James Drake of the University of Maryland.

Other Details of the New Croissant-Shape Theory

Based on the new computer model, experts discovered that the particles coming from the sun are stable at first. However, when these heliospheric jets become unstable and start bending.

Once this happens, it would create a larger scale of turbulence, leading to the solar system's croissant shape. You can view this link to see more details.

