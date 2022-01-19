"Call Of Duty Warzone Pacific" season 2 has been delayed to Valentine's Day, so Activision Blizzard can apparently focus on bug fixes and major updates.

According to PCGamer, the new release date has been moved from its original February 2 date. It was announced in lieu of major fixes coming to the game's Caldera map, which the devs say has put "Warzone" "in a rough spot" since.

Specifically, the game has been rough (almost broken, even), specifically on consoles, whenever you play through the aforementioned Caldera map.

The announcement came by way of a blog post on the official "Call Of Duty" website. "We feel your frustrations and hear you loud and clear," says the devs, who also claim that while they've already deployed several updates, more is still required.

With these updates, the team is looking to improve the overall player experience in "Warzone Pacific," as well as "Vanguard," "Black Ops Cold War," and "Modern Warfare."

This news comes after what's possibly the biggest gaming news in recent memory: Microsoft's historic acquisition of "Call Of Duty" developer and publisher Activision Blizzard.

The gaming industry giant bought out the embattled company for an insane $68.7 billion, which is considered the most massive gaming acquisition ever. It just absolutely dwarfs the previous record-holder in Take-Two's $12.7-billion purchase of mobile game developer Zynga, writes GameSpot.

It also comes off the heel of a recent strike involving employees of Raven Software. Raven is the actual developer handling "Warzone," who has had their QA testers (people who look for bugs and glitches) walk out of work for seven weeks now, writes The Washington Post.

The strike was done to reinstate 12 studio contractors who were recently laid off last December. Most of these contractors were also QA testers.

How Bad Has 'Call Of Duty Warzone Pacific' Been?

The short answer: pretty bad, more so if you're playing on Xbox consoles.

So many players are reporting that the Pacific update basically broke the game on Xbox, which according to CharlieIntel, won't even launch on the consoles.

Furthermore, the update also reportedly introduced several of the most game-breaking glitches in "Warzone" ever. Among these is a so-called pay-to-win glitch that will let players keep perks and weapons even after dying, allowing them to redeploy with all their gear.

What Players Can Expect From Season 2

There's not a lot of information about the specific fixes coming with Season 2. However, one thing is certain: it's going to have among the most extensive patch notes ever.

Dexerto also predicts that players might get access to a new weapon, new skins, and a brand-new battle pass, as well as major map changes. These updates typically come with every new season. But there's no way to confirm which exact changes will be implemented until the second season rolls along.

