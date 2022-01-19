TikTok remains the most popular social media platform globally, and a TikTok downloader happens to be the icing on the cake for its users. Instead of browsing through videos, why not download your favorite ones and view them offline? TikTok video downloader like 4K Tokkit got you covered in this case!

What Is the Best TikTok downloader?

After TikTok's success in creating short videos, you can probably name a few favorite creators whose videos you regularly watch and save into your local media library. With the rise of TikTok-ers come numerous TikTok video downloader apps.

Now, although there's a pool of options you can choose from, the best TikTok downloader has no watermark and generates high-quality videos. Most importantly, your favorite TikTok clips should be completely free to download offline.

To make sure that you can get the most out of TikTok, 4K Downloads introduces their 4K Tokkit. But what makes it the best TikTok video downloader?

4K Tokkit

4K Tokkit is a desktop TikTok content viewer and downloader that allows users to download content from one creator at a time and save clips that feature the same music. In other words, 4K Tokkit is everything you need to download TikTok videos on pc and more.

With its wide range of features, 4K Tokkit stands out from the rest of the competition. Let's analyze the top features of 4K Tokkit and what you can do with it.

Features

Bulk TikTok downloads.

Manually selecting TikTok downloads is downright exhausting. With this TikTok video downloader, you can save hundreds of your favorite clips in one go, thanks to its bulk download feature.

Download TikTok clips through username.

Like any other TikTok downloader, you can easily download clips by searching a creator's username. This is suitable for those who are always on the lookout for their favorite creator's TikTok videos.

Download TikTok videos from one creator.

Speaking of favorite content creators, you can also download TikTok videos from one creator with 4K Tokkit.

All you have to do is search your favorite creator's username and once their profile shows up, click the 'Download' button on a pink bar.

Besides that, you're never going to miss out on their clips because this TikTok video downloader is in the loop with new videos from creators.

Download TikTok clips through hashtag.

With the hashtag search feature in 4K Tokkit, you can discover similar content by just searching up hashtags. Unlike racking your brain to remember which creator uploaded that specific TikTok, hashtags are far more convenient.

Once you hit the 'Download' button, you will see TikTok videos relevant to the hashtag added to your subscription list. But if you want to add more videos, you can hit the 'Refresh' Button at the top-right section. Then, a 'Sort' button is available so you can look up TikTok videos from newest to oldest and vice versa.

Download TikTok clips through music.

Let's say you want to download a TikTok video, but you don't know who the creator is, and you're not certain which hashtag was used. Luckily, you know it's a Taylor Swift song.

This TikTok downloader lets you download videos by music. Simply look for the music symbol on the TikTok video downloader's interface and type in the title.

Similar to the case of other search options, you will see content that uses the same music you looked up, with 'Refresh' and 'Sort' buttons as well.

This feature suits people who caught the last song syndrome created by TikTok trends. Plus, it gives you a chance to recreate what's new on the popular platform.

Back up TikTok account.

4K Tokkit is not just a Tiktok downloader. It is also a backup account to store videos from your own TikTok account.

TikTok video captions.

Captions can be meaningful to some people. But if you want to save what your favorite creator has to say together with their TikTok clip, 4K Tokkit also copies TikTok captions.

You just have to head to the bottom right corner of any TikTok video of your choice and click the vertical three dots section. Choose 'More' and select 'Copy caption,' and 4K Tokkit will immediately copy the caption.

To access and enjoy this feature, you have to sign up for a Pro-license package first.

Tokkit 4K is the best TikTok video downloader as it lets you browse and download TikTok clips on your PC. With the number of features it provides, it is a great addition for you to stay updated on your favorite TikTok creators.

Pros

Bulk TikTok video downloads

Can back up your TikTok account

Variety of search options for your convenience

Allows you to keep up with the latest music trend

Automatically updates with your favorite TikTok-er

Several options to manage your TikTok downloads

Search and save TikTok videos to watch them offline

Cons

A daily limit of 50 TikTok video downloads in the free plan

Video captions are not included in the free plan

The free plan only lets you subscribe to 2 TikTok creators, hashtags, and music

How Can I Download Videos From TikTok?

You can download videos from TikTok through a TikTok video downloader, 4K Tokkit. This TikTok downloader has a lot to offer, so you can truly enjoy browsing and saving clips of your choice.

Just download 4K Tokkit and set it up on your computer. It's worth mentioning that the interface is intuitive, so you only have to click through all the guides, and you're good to go.

4K Tokkit: TikTok Downloader With the Best Quality

One of the most noteworthy things about TikTok downloader 4K Tokkit is that it preserves the quality of the original TikTok videos you downloaded. Besides delightful offerings that make your TikTok experience entertaining, this TikTok video downloader is completely free!

But if you want to reap the benefit that comes with its premium packages, check out their prices here. Never miss out on fun brought by TikTok with 4K Tokkit, and download yours now!

