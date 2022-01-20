Elon Musk says that Tesla robots could help AI surpass human intelligence and achieve Artificial General Intelligence or AGI.

Elon Musk's Tesla Robots

As per a news story by Electrek, the CEO and founder of Tesla, billionaire Musk, has been consistently touting that his firm is leading when it comes to artificial intelligence or AI.

In fact, he has dubbed the electric vehicles of Tesla as "robots on wheels" due to its plethora of sensors for its self-driving feature that is still in a beta testing phase.

That said, the Tesla boss unveiled the next project that the firm is introducing so0n during the AI day in 2021, wherein he announced the "Tesla Bot." It was introduced as a humanoid robot meant to do boring tasks that human beings do repetitively.

Tesla Robot AI Surpassing Human Intelligence

This time around, according to a report by Futurism, the Tesla CEO went on to tease his plans for the newly introduced humanoid bot of his tech giant.

Musk tweeted that "Tesla AI might play a role in AGI."

Futurism noted in the same report that artificial general intelligence means that AI has already surpassed the intelligence of human beings or at least has been equal to it.

The Tesla exec added in the same tweet that Tesla AI "trains against the outside world, especially with the advent of Optimus."

It is worth noting that Musk gave the Tesla Bot project a codename that goes by Optimus or Optimus Subprime, according to the same report by Electrek.

Tesla Bot and Terminator Scenario

That said, the founder of Tesla also mentioned on his official Twitter account that Tesla is also working to "decentralize" its Tesla Bots.

It comes as AGI or AI surpassing human intelligence could likely end up in a Terminator-like scene, wherein evil minds control the robots, making them a huge fleet of armies.

Musk said that Tesla is doing its best to avoid such scenarios by giving its a "decentralized control," noting that it would be a critical part of its development.

Previously, the Tesla boss teased that his EV tech giant is starting to work on the prototype of its robot by 2022.

Elsewhere, last Dec. 29, 2021, Musk also said that the Tesla Bot should be paired with a unique personality to make it a human companion.

