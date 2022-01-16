The top billionaire and multi-tech CEO Elon Musk believes that all species will go extinct in the future, including humans, and everyone can avoid this if they make life multi-planetary. SpaceX is in the center of them all, especially with the impending doom of the Sun's expansion that will cause said extinction, bringing different species from one planet to the other.

Human Extinction Soon? Experts Believe the Universe is Ending

Robert Cowie's research on the Sixth Mass Extinction is only one of the many theories surrounding the future and how humans play a role in it. These researchers believe that many environmental factors indicate or preempt signs that give clues to the future for another extinction-level threat.

It is unsure if the entire universe is ending, but the studies are focusing on the human planet of Earth to end soon. Nevertheless, these studies are only theories for now, and despite having evidence about the said mass extinction event, there are no guarantees of the world ending in the future.

The research serves as an early warning for people, especially those that abuse the life they are given and the resources widely available to them.

Sun's Expansion: SpaceX Multiplanetary Life Savior?

There is a 💯 chance of *all* species extinction due to expansion of the sun, unless humanity makes life multiplanetary — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2022



In a tweet by billionaire Elon Musk, he agrees and believes that life on Earth is ending, and this does not apply to humans only, but all species. The CEO believes that the Sun's expansion has everything to do with the world's demise, soon affecting humans and contributing to their extinction.

However, Musk also believes that making life multi-planetary may help save the human race, and SpaceX lies in the midst of it all.

SpaceX's Efforts to Make Life Multiplanetary

SpaceX's vessel, known as the "Starship," will be the spacecraft of choice when going to Mars and other planets, as it is one of the most sophisticated and capable ones to endure the journey. First off, it is made of Stainless Steel, so it is perfect for Mars and its iron-rich atmosphere that may cause rust and oxidization to destroy metals.

The first test launch of the Starship and Super Heavy Booster this 2022 is one of the most anticipated by space fans and the public. It only awaits the FAA Environmental Approval that would be the key to the spacecraft getting its license. After getting what it needs and testing appropriately, it is already bound for Mars in its first crewless mission.

For now, this is SpaceX's most prized possession and candidate to make life multi-planetary and help it go to places that humans never went to before. The new grounds and areas to venture on may be scary and unfamiliar, but Musk believes progress does not stop on Earth alone.

Mars is only one of the many planets that SpaceX aims to venture on and reach.

