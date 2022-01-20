Roku Smart TVs are now showing ads or advertisements on live broadcasts, but there is a way to remove them altogether.

Roku Smart TV Ads on Live Broadcasts

As per the news story by PCMag, smart TVs that are running the Roku software are now deploying ads over live broadcasts, adding a new revenue stream for the manufacturers.

It is worth noting that the ads on live broadcasts that were seen on the Roku smart TVs are not showing up on other Roku streaming devices, such as the Roku Streaming Stick and the Roku Streambar, according to the report by Ars Technica.

As such, the new live broadcast ads are seemingly only being displayed on smart TVs, wherein the manufacturers opted to use the software of Roku.

That said, those who are watching live broadcasts on these smart TVs should expect to see banner ads every now and then by default.

As per the report by KnowTechie, the new ads on the Roku smart TVs will show up promotional banners based on the ads that the live broadcast has shown to its viewers.

As such, smart TVs with Roku should expect to see ads from the live broadcasts over and over again, making it almost impossible for them to miss it.

Roku Smart TV Ads: How to Remove

However, it is interesting to point out that there is still an option to remove these advertisements from popping out of your live TV viewing experience. And doing so does not require any additional subscription service, unlike in other platforms.

KnowTechie noted in the same report that the banner ads are not at all that intrusive on the overall viewing experience, but some might still opt to have it removed.

Thankfully, a Reddit user that goes by the name "reinking" shared how Roku users could disable the ads.

Removing the ads would not cost you anything. Not to mention that the process is easy to follow as well.

How to Remove Roku Banner Ads: Step by Step Guide

Without any further ado, here's how to remove the Roku TV banner ads:

Open the Settings app on your Roku Smart TV.

Then, go to the "Privacy" section.

After which, select "Smart TV Experience."

Lastly, disable the "Use info from TV inputs option."

However, PCMag warned in the same news story that opting to disable that feature might possibly affect other features as well. But no one knows for sure, at least for now. So, do this with precaution.

