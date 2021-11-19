Roku is now preparing for the Black Friday deals that will start on Saturday, Nov.20. As we know, the company is focused on bringing world-class streaming services to customers through its products.

Regarded as one of the best streaming platforms in the US, Roku presents a lot of TV media accessories for this line-up including streaming televisions, sticks, and boxes that you need for enhanced movie viewing.

The major sales spree will end until Nov.30 so make sure that you regularly check the website for the availability of your desired product. We also wrote some shopping tips that you can follow during the big sales event so stay put for more details.

Roku Black Friday Deals 2021: Must-Buy Boxes and Streaming Sticks

According to a report by TV Guide, there are a lot of available tools that you can purchase this upcoming Blak Friday. These deals will amp your streaming experience through Roku's technology.

Here are the best Roku streaming sticks and boxes that you can check right now:

Roku Streaming Stick 4K-Original price: $50, Black Friday price: $20 (Save $30)

Roku Streaming Stick+ - Original price: $45, Black Friday price: $30 (Save $15)

Roku Ultra LT-Original price: $80, Black Friday price: $60 (Save $20)

Roku Ultra-Original price: $100, Black Friday price:$70 (save $30)

Roku SE Streaming Media Player- Original price:$39, Black Friday price:$17 (Save $22)

Roku Premiere- Original price:$40, Black Friday price: $20 (Save $20)Roku Express-Original price:$29, Black Friday price: $24 (Save $5)

Roku Black Friday Deals 2021: Available Streaming TVs

Streaming your favorite shows is not just all about boxes and streaming sticks. For the next Black Friday deals on Roku, check these televisions that you can purchase in select stores worldwide.

TCL 50" Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV- Original price: $500, Black Friday price: $360 (Save $140)

Hisense 43" ClassH4A Series LED Roku Smart TV - 43H4G, 2021 Model- Original price: $366, Black Friday price: $270 (Save $96)

TCL 40" Class 1080P HD Smart LED Roku TV - 40S325, 2019 Model- Original price: $350, Black Friday price: $230 (Save $120)

TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series 32S331- Original price: $200, Black Friday price: $160 (Save $40)

Black Friday Shopping Pro Tips

Because Black Friday is just around the corner, it's important to consider some important things before you purchase a Roku device this Saturday. For that, we will share a few tips that you can do ahead of this sales event.

Which.co wrote 15 useful tips for shoppers who want to participate in nationwide Black Friday deals. Take note of these hacks.

Research your desired product ahead of the deals. Make sure to distinguish bad from good brands. Know the life cycles of the devices. Research for the price history of the product. Create a list of different stores which have the same products. Check the prices on each retailer. Create an account for each shop. Make a tech wishlist. Shop early during Black Friday deals. Use discount and free-shipping vouchers. Use your phone when browsing online shops. Check the product's price if it is worth it. Assess the returns policy. Buy online to save delivery fees. Check the next deals.

In line with the best Black Friday deals for this year, Tech Times reported there are different Black Friday websites that buyers can check right away. These include the following:

Camelcamelcamel.com

Keepa.com

Black Friday.com

Slickdeals.net

