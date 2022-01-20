Today, Bitfrost, the fintech ecosystem, announces the appointment of Alfred W. Moeckli as the new Chairman of the Board. Moeckli joins from his previous position as Chairman of Coinify.

"I am excited to take on the role of Chairman for this ambitious organisation. I believe Bitfrost is in a position to provide significant changes to the financial industry due to an effective and scalable business model and talented management team. I plan to see that potential realized," says Moeckli.

Moeckli, who is the owner of Moeckli Finance and Management Ltd., is a banking expert with more than 20 years of international experience as a CEO, COO and Board member of various European banks. As a former Chairman of Coinify, Moeckli played an important role in the sale of Coinify to Voyager in its $85 million deal in the summer of 2021.

Prior to his current role, Moeckli also served as a Group Chief Executive Officer of VP Bank Ltd. During his leadership, the market capitalisation of the VP Bank doubled. He also co-founded publicly-listed Swissquote Group and subsequently built up Swissquote Bank as CEO.

Anton Chashchin, Managing Partner of Bitfrost, said, "We are very pleased to have Alfred as incoming Chairman, considering his global banking experience and outstanding history of leadership. I look forward to working closely with Alfred, and I am confident that his profound knowledge of the financial industry and his unique expertise of strategic transformation processes will drive Bitfrost forward."

Moeckli will continue Bitfrost's course on creating a seamless integration of crypto and banking services, focusing his work on strengthening the banking component based on the best Swiss practices and experience.

