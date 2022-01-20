Mighty Kingdom Limited ("MK" or the "Company") is proud to announce its agreement with East Side Games (ESG) for a two-year co-development partnership. The partnership will see the game studios develop original IP and licensed properties for a total of four games.

READ ALSO: Netflix and Sony Could Partner Up for New Gaming Service Next Year

MK and ESG have been working together on a soon-to-be-announced mobile game centered on a popular legacy science-fiction franchise. The game utilises MK's narrative expertise and ESG's IdleKit platform to give the player a story-rich idle experience. It is expected to be released in early 2022.

Managing Director and CEO of Mighty Kingdom, Philip Mayes commented:

"Our work with ESG has been fantastic thus far, and we're excited to strengthen our relationship. Between our combined pools of creativity, experience and technology, we know that with ESG, we'll deliver rich experiences to players for years to come - both original stories, and well-known universes."

CEO of East Side Games, Darcy Taylor commented:

"This expanded partnership with Mighty Kingdom is a testament to the quality and performance of our Game Kit technology that allows for a material decrease in the typical build to launch timeline for mobile games developed on the platform. Having Australia's largest independent game developer join us for an additional three games speaks volumes about our platform. We couldn't be more excited to expand our relationship with Mighty Kingdom and can't wait to see the finished product!"

RELATED ARTICLE: 'Genshin Impact' to Arrive on Epic Games Store: MiHoYo Will Provide Free Bonus Bundle for Travelers

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.