The Fortune 500 marketing giant, R.R.Donnelley & Sons, suffers from a new ransomware attack.



The latest security breach against the American integrated communications firm is a serious matter since it allows various companies and organizations to optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications.

RRD confirmed the details to the U.S. SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), filing an 8-K form on December 27, 2021. Based on its filing, the company identified an intrusion in its technical environment systems.

"The Company promptly implemented a series of containment measures to address this situation, including activating its incident response protocols, shutting down its servers and systems, and commencing a forensic investigation," said RRD via its SEC filing.

Fortune 500 Marketing Giant Attacked by Conti?

Although RRD didn't confirm the hacking group behind the latest ransomware attack, various reliable sources claimed that Conti, a cybercrime group, appeared in 2020.

One of the sources that accuse Conti is Bleeping Computer, saying that Conti is the one responsible for the massive data leak affecting RRD.

The source added that the cybercrime union then removed the data from public view after the Fortune 500 marketing giant negotiated with them to prevent the further data leak.

According to Threat Post's latest report, 2.5GB of RRD data was stolen on January 25, 2021. As of the moment, the company is still working with a third-party cybersecurity expert and law enforcement to continue the investigation for the ransomware attack.

Other Companies Attacked by Conti

RRD is not the only company that fell victim to Conti's ransomware attacks. Aside from the marketing firm, Shutterfly, an American photography website, was also attacked by the ransomware group.

Aside from this platform, Snapfish, TinyPrints, and Spoonflower were also affected. On the other hand, Conti locked more than 4,000 devices and 120 VMware ESXi servers of Shutterfly in 2021.

In other news, Ambient Computer Vision tech is now concerning privacy advocates. Meanwhile, the latest Red Cross cyberattack compromised the personal data of more than 515,000 individuals.

