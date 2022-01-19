The International Committee of the Red Cross was able to detect a cyberattack over the week and confirmed it was not ransomware. The attack, however, led to over 515,000 highly vulnerable people's personal data to be compromised.

Red Cross Discovered a 'Sophisticated Cybersecurity Attack'

In a press release on Wednesday evening, the organization noted that they have discovered what has been described as a "sophisticated cybersecurity attack" over the week that targeted a number of servers hosting critical information.

The information held by these servers included information those that pertain to people who have been separated from families due to conflict, disaster, and migration. The data also includes those of missing persons, their families, as well as people in detention.

Data from 60 Locations Around the World Accessed

Per the statement, the data accessed actually came from at least 60 different Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies located all around the world.The hackers reportedly targeted a Swiss company that the ICRC hires in order to store its own data.

According to the story by ZDNet, ICRC told them that it was not a ransomware attack. In their statement, however, Red Cross was still forced to shut down the system underpinning a program it calls the "Restoring Family Links." This program aims to reunite family members who have been separated by disaster, conflict, or even migration.

ICRC Expresses Concerns Regarding the Confidential Information

The ICRC's director-general, Robert Mardini, said in a statement that an attack directly on people who are missing makes the suffering and anguish for the families harder to endure. To add, the organization is appalled and perplexed that humanitarian information would be compromised and targeted by hackers.

Mardini noted that the cyberattack puts the people who are vulnerable, specifically those who are already in need of humanitarian services, at more risk. The organization also said that it was most concerned about people sharing the confidential information that was leaked during the breach.

ICRC Director-General Urges Those with Data to 'Do the Right Thing'

As of press time, the ICRC has noted that there is still no indication that any of the data has already been leaked or shared publicly. It is also currently unclear which group conducted the attack due as no one has yet to come forward and claim responsibility.

Mardini also urged the people responsible not to share the information, stating the damage it could cause to those that trusted the organization with their sensitive information. He stated that their actions could potentially cause yet more harm and pain towards those that have already endured a lot of suffering in life.

The director-general pointed out that people and families whose information has been stolen belong among the most vulnerable in the world. He then urged those with the data to "do the right thing" by not sharing, leaking, selling, or using the data.

