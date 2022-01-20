The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is now urging all organizations and companies to implement cybersecurity measures.

CISA clarified that the warning is not only for critical infrastructure operators but also for the companies they serve as well.

"Every organization in the United States is at risk from cyber threats that can disrupt essential services and potentially result in impacts to public safety," said the security via its CISA Insights report.

It added that companies, organizations, and non-profits were greatly affected by the rising cyberattacks for the past few years.

CISA Urges Companies To Implement Cybersecurity Measures

According to ZDNet's latest report, CISA released its report after Ukraine's websites and systems were attacked by various hackers and other cybercriminals.

The recent cyberattacks were being linked to the hackers, who are believed backed by the Russian intelligence services. Aside from this, Ukraine officials also announced that the previous security threats were able to breach around 12 systems in at least two government agencies.

Meanwhile, CISA also mentioned the deployment of WannaCry and NotPetya ransomware attacks, which also caused widespread damage to essential infrastructures.

Now, the security organization wants U.S. companies to be more aware when it comes to preventing cyberattacks and other malicious campaigns. Because of this, CISA released a checklist that every company in the United States can follow.

CISA's Cybersecurity Checklist

CISA provided some of its suggestions so that U.S. companies and organizations can reduce the chance of system intrusions. Here's the exact checklist that your company can follow:

Validate that all remote access to the organization's network and privileged or administrative access requires multi-factor authentication.

Ensure that software is up to date, prioritizing updates that address known exploited vulnerabilities identified by CISA.

Confirm that the organization's IT personnel have disabled all ports and protocols that are not essential forbusiness purposes.

If the organization is using cloud services, ensure that IT personnel have reviewed and implemented strong controls outlined in CISA's guidance.

Sign up for CISA's free cyber hygiene services, including vulnerability scanning, to help reduce exposure to threats.

In other news, Banks in Singapore have already implemented their own cybersecurity measures. Meanwhile, the recent Red Cross security breach leaked the personal data of more than 515,000 people.

For more news updates about CISA and other security topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

