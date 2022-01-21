Potentially harmful Instagram posts are now being monitored by the social media giant. Recently, the Meta-owned online platform only focused on removing the actual harmful content.

However, IG now announced a new action plan that will lessen the visibility of posts, which may be unacceptable for other users, on the online platform.

This means that even if the content is only considered "upsetting," but doesn't really violate the major Community Guidelines rules, they will still be put at the bottom of IG Stories and Feeds.

"In addition to removing content that goes against our Community Guidelines, we're now taking stronger action against posts that may contain bullying or hate speech," said Instagram via its official blog post.

Potentially Harmful Instagram Content Minimized

According to 9TO5Mac's latest report, Instagram will consider a post as potentially harmful content if it contains harassment, hate speech, bullying, or violence.

Once your post has the following, then it will be put at the bottom of Feeds and Stories. This means that your followers will not see it right away.

However, the social media giant clarified that your account would not really be affected by the new flagging system. Instead, the new action plan of Instagram will only impact individual posts.

Aside from this, the new system of IG will also offer a more personalized experience.

More Personalized Experience on IG?

Aside from flagging potentially harmful content and putting them at the bottom of users' Instagram Feeds and Stories, the social media giant also explained that it would also observe your report history.

This means that if a user has a reported pattern, then IG will lessen the visibility of the reported post.

For example, posts containing those jokes will not appear on your Feeds or Stories right away if you are usually reporting about certain jokes.

If you want to see more details about Instagram's latest action plan against potentially harmful posts, you can visit this link.

