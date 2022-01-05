Instagram is now testing a new feature called "Story Likes." This new in-app function is expected to change how the users interact with their friends' IG Stories.

As of the moment, Instragam Stories doesn't really offer a feature that allows you to react to a user's IG story. Meanwhile, Facebook consumers already take advantage of the private likes feature.

If you are regularly accessing Facebook Stories, you will see that reaction options are provided in the lower right corner of your screen.

This allows you to send a heart, laughing, sad, or other kinds of emojis without other users knowing it. Only the Facebook Story creator will receive the emoji you chose. But, Instagram is expected to have this feature soon.

Instagram Stories to Have Private Likes Feature?

According to Tech Crunch's latest report, Instagram secretly rolled out the new Story Likes feature to choose users. However, the giant social media platform did not confirm the qualifications to have this new function.

This simply means that IG is choosing consumers randomly. On the other hand, some IG users claimed that they received a notification about the ongoing test of Instagram.

"During this test, you may receive likes on your stories," said Instagram based on the leaked screenshots of the platform's notification.

On the other hand, some experts explained why Instagram is now testing the new Story Likes feature.

Why IG Tests Story Likes Feature?

Experts claimed that Instagram decided to test its new Story Likes so that there can be a new means of measuring engagements on Instagram Stories.

"We're always working on ways to help people connect with those they care about. We're now testing Story Likes, a way for people to react to stories that only the story author can see," said a Meta spokesperson.

This simply means that Instagram wants its creators to engage with one another even more, especially since many people are now relying on various online platforms.

Aside from the new Story Likes feature, 9To5Mac reported that IG is also testing three new feed sorting choices. You can view this link to see more details.

Meta recently sued criminals behind phishing scams on FB, Messenger, and IG in other news. On the other hand, Instagram is expected to focus on Reels this 2022.

For more news updates about Instagram and other popular apps, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

