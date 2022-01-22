Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq: WKSP)has started the countdown to unveil a brand website that will showcase all the products from its wholly owned subsidiary, Terravis Energy, Inc.

The Terravis Energy website will provide information pertinent to all that the R&D powerhouse has in the works, answering those burning questions its community has been asking. From its versatile, fast charging Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEV) systems to its Terravis MicrogridTM technology, the public will be able to peruse the website and do high-level research on what is possible with the Terravis Energy innovations.

As previously mentioned, a number of NPEV fast charging systems have already been requested from several Canadian businesses. The same is true for the Terravis Energy Terravis MicrogridTM systems. The Terravis Energy website will provide insights into the various applications for this particular technology, including how it will benefit municipalities and provide increased infrastructure reliability for such industries as agriculture and blockchain.

"Our website will be a window into the future. We will provide as much information as possible covering Terravis Energy's deliverables, which are deeply focused on transportation decarbonization and the green communities of tomorrow powered by our Terravis MicrogridTM," said Lorenzo H. Rossi, CEO Terravis Energy.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com, www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

