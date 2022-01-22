Based on Google searches compiled to provide some of the most popular EVs around the globe, the hype is real for EV brands and those who are yet to introduce their vehicles, but Tesla is never going to get behind.

The Most-Anticipated Electric Vehicles in 2022

When it comes to transportation, electric vehicles were barely even considered 10 years ago. That all changed with the introduction of Tesla's original Roadster, which in turn paved the way for other cool-looking EVs to follow.

Today, people are lining up to have an EV of their own. But who's going to win the race this time?

To know the most anticipated EVs this year, Lease Fetcher published a study using Google search volume data. Fetcher compiled three separate top ten lists of most sought-after EVs in the United States, United Kingdom, and across the globe.

Top Electric Vehicles in the United States

The U.S. searches for electric vehicles are dominated by American-made models, but a few will also appear compared to Google data obtained in the United Kingdom.

Unsurprisingly, Tesla is topping the list with not one but two consecutive entries after making multiple headlines on social media sites. Tesla is then followed by GM's Chevy Silverados EV.

Apple's Car makes the top five, despite not appearing publicly yet.

Meanwhile, Fisker's Ocean landed at #9 as the automaker prepares to present its flagship EV, called 'Ocean SUV' this fall.

Google data from the U.S. shows that bulk buyers make up the majority of potential buyers. This reflects population differences, as the U.S. has roughly five times the number of people in the U.K. and is one of the most populous places in the world.

Top Electric Vehicles in the United Kingdom

Interestingly, Google data reveals that the U.K. is also highly interested in Tesla's upcoming EVs. This is despite Tesla's habit of delaying production in the area.

While the United States and world lists included many American companies such as Apple and Tesla, the U.K. list shows that they are looking forward to more European brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Renault.

Apple and Tesla were one of three American companies on the list.

Another non-European EV EV manufacturer is Polestar. But despite being a Swedish automaker, the Polestar 3 SUV will be produced in China and the United States.

Top Electric Vehicles Globally

To conclude, Lease Fetcher also combined Google search data from 168 out 195 different countries to provide a list of the most anticipated EVs on a global scale.

It's clear from the results that although the search volume is significantly higher, the results are broadly in line with the lists we previously discussed. In fact, the UK and US top names sort of combine.

As expected, Tesla tops the list. However, BMW's i4 is the only EV in the top five that is set to arrive this year. But rank 6 to 10 is either already on the roll or about to hit the market soon.

