Tesla's Gigafactories are bringing many finished products early this year as Giga Texas aims to deliver a new batch of Model Y electric vehicles in the first quarter. The cars will be manufactured from the ground up in Tesla's Gigafactory will bring a few units these early months. On the other hand, the Giga Berlin finally completed its commissioned graffiti art on the walls of the newly built factory.

Tesla Gigafactory Texas: Model Y Production for First Quarter

Electrek spotted a few units of the Tesla Model Y, something that indicates on the new teams from the Gigafactory for new cars to bring to the public. The vehicle is known to bring the entry-level goodness of Tesla cars that of the company's lineup, showcasing a family car that can seat as much as seven to the clean energy.

The Model Y stocks are piling up from Giga Texas, which builds up inventory for the vehicles, and the report said that it would have sufficient reserves come March or the end of the first quarter. For now, the cars are yet to deliver as the clean energy company is piling up the electric SUV to be ready once stocks are enough for distribution.

Read Also: Elon Musk: Tesla Robots Could Help AI Surpass Human Intelligence | Making AGI Possible?

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin: New Graffiti Art on its Walls

On a separate note, the Gigafactory Berlin shows signs that it is near completion, mainly as the selected artists and commission do its graffiti art. The official Twitter account of Tesla shows the completion and progress of the Gigaberlin, and this might indicate that the Tesla company is ready for its first European plant.

Graffiti art at Giga Berlin pic.twitter.com/aOj4kZNcbU — Tesla (@Tesla) January 21, 2022

Tesla and the Gigafactories

Tesla's Gigafactories are not yet expanding, according to the tech CEO of the company, Elon Musk, as there would be no Giga Russia despite the many speculations from the public. There are only a total of three gigafactories built from the ground-up, with Giga Texas, Giga China, and Giga Berlin being those that come from scratch.

There are no locations from the company for a fourth Gigafactory location.

Early this year, there have been reports regarding the Giga Berlin postponing its launch as it is not ready for its showcase and welcoming the public inside its halls. Moreover, this delay of the Giga Berlin may also indicate that Tesla is not yet ready to produce vehicles from within the halls of the factory, something that needs more time to launch.

Tesla's Gigafactories aim to bring the best of the company to showcase the vehicles and solar power technology in the present world. The clean energy company's Gigafactories will bring some of the most anticipated cars like the Cybertruck and other offers of the company.

Nevertheless, it needs to have the best of the best, like Giga Texas, before it launches onto the higher tiers of Tesla cars.

Related Article: Tesla FSD Beta Rumors: Crash Every 36 Mins. Says O'Dowd? User Demonstrates Safe Driving, Elon Musk Reacts

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.