WiFi 7 Could Deliver Speeds 2.4 Times Faster Than WiFi 6 | Can it Rival Thunderbolt 3?

WiFi 7 technology can reportedly render faster speeds than WiFi 6, according to the latest demo by Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek. The initial test also proved that it can go toe-to-toe with Thunderbolt 3's speed.

MediaTek Shows How Fast is WiFi 7

According to a report by The Star, WiFi 7 has reduced latency by allowing more signals to be transmitted over bands. This also prevents any interference during the transmission.

Based on the demo, the next-gen wireless technology boasts 2.4 times, which means that it is faster by all means than the WiFi 6.

MediaTek saw that this discovery could one day replace all the existing traditional wired Ethernet connections so businesses and households would stay more connected and stronger.

From the WiFi 7 "Filogic" technology demonstration, IEE 802.11be can also achieve faster speeds by adding 4K quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) support and expanding channels to 320 Mhz.

As of press time, WiFi 6 has the potential to handle up to 9.6Gbps, but still, it's not even close to what WiFi 7 can offer, per Wi-Fi Alliance. It was indicated that it could possibly hit at least 30 Gbps. It could reach its max peak at 40Gbps.

WiFi 7 vs Thunderbolt 3

In another report by Apple Insider, WiFi 7 was also compared to the capability of a Thunderbolt 3 connection. As far as the latter is concerned, it could reach up to 40 Gbps.

However, the new wifi technology showed a promising outcome since it could offer the same speed as Thunderbolt 3. The only difference is it could reach the same speed wirelessly.

Using multi-link operation (MLO) technology, MediaTek was able to test various frequency bands. They could be used by a connection simultaneously which blocks any band congestion from occurring.

"The rollout of Wi-Fi 7 will mark the first time that Wi-Fi can be a true wireline/Ethernet replacement for super high-bandwidth applications," Alan Hsu, the MediaTek's Intelligent Connectivity arm VP said.

Hsu also believed that this breakthrough could bring more desirable results to AR/VR applications especially to 8K streaming and cloud gaming.

Last 2021, Razer unveiled Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma with an additional laptop stand Chroma Version 2. According to Tech Times, it is compatible with Thunderbolt 3.

This year, we reported another article about communication technology that specifically tackled China's plans to launch a 6G connection.

While the 5G technology has not yet been entirely launched, Chinese-sponsored lab Purple Mountain Laboratories revealed its move to create a 6G speed through the collaboration with Fudan University and China Mobile.

Based on the article, the team managed to reach a speed of 206.25Gbps for the very first time, as part of their 6G wireless venture. The experts said that this would be 5G's successor in the future.

At the moment, the lab has not yet mentioned any roadmaps about this wireless technology. Huawei and Ericson anticipated that its release could be around 2027 or 2030.

