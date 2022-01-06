A Chinese government-backed institute called Purple Mountain Laboratories announced that it had made a 6G speed breakthrough! The project was achieved through collaboration along with the country's telecom giants, including China Mobile and Fudan University.

According to the story by SCMP, a Chinese lab noted that it has made a breakthrough when it comes to next-generation mobile communications technology. This is as the global power struggle over standards-setting within the telecoms industry continues to heat up.

A certain government-backed institute known as Purple Mountain Laboratories noted that a research team that was led by You Xiaohu, its chief scientist professor, was able to achieve sixth generation 6G-level wireless transmission capable of going up to a speed of 206.25 GB per second for the very first time in a lab environment as per its website's statement.

300 GHz to 3 THz Achieved Through Collaboration with Fudan University and China Mobile

The project was reportedly supported by a special government project on 6G and was achieved through collaboration with the telecom giants Fudan University and China Mobile. The speed achieved is a world record for real-time wireless transmission within the terahertz frequency band around 300GHz to 3THz, which is already considered to be the bedrock for the futuristic 6G mobile communications, based on the statement from Purple Mountain.

6G wireless communication technology is expected to be the successor of the currently used 5G cellular technology, which is currently still being rolled out around a number of countries. Also, 5G helps enable data to be transferred at speeds that are at least 20x faster compared to previous standards.

The Initial Design of 5G and No Road Map for 6G Just Yet

5G was initially designed to provide faster data rates, really low latency, energy savings, and even cost reduction, along with higher system capacity and massive device connectivity. 5G was thought to be able to power smart devices for both consumers as well as an industrial upgrade.

As of the moment, the world has yet to agree as to the technical standards that would support these 6G frequencies, signal modulations, and even the waveforms. A leading global communication standard-setting organization, 3GPP, has yet to announce an official road map for 6G.

Huawei and Ericsson's Take on 6G Technology

Huawei Technologies Co, the Chinese telecoms equipment giant, is now leading when it comes to providing 5G network equipment. Huawei is expecting 6G tech to enter the market at around 2030.

On the other side of the globe, Ericsson, another leading 5G equipment manufacturer, is anticipating that early standards for 6G could be released in 2027 as per reports from the Light Reading research group but notes that they have started their journey to be able to deliver in 2030.

