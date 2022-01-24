Teejay Boris, Tech Times

"Dark Souls 3"'s dangerous exploit could potentially welcome hackers to take control of the computers of its PC gamers, putting them at risk of a cyberattack.

'Dark Souls 3' PC Exploit

As per a news story by The Verge, the remote code execution or RCE exploit was found in "Dark Souls 3," which could likely also affect other "Dark Souls" games, such as its first iteration and the "Dark Souls 2," as well as the future game, "Elden Ring."

The dangerous exploit from the game shows itself during the Twitch stream of The__Grim__Sleepeer, wherein he is playing the "Dark Souls 3."

After playing the action video game for more than an hour, the "Dark Souls" online crashed. Then, the Microsoft text-to-speech robotic voice went on to criticize the gameplay of the gaming title.

Aside from the creepy robotic voice, the Twitch streamer said that Microsoft PowerShell also opened, which further suggests that hackers used it to start the text-to-speech feature of Windows.

'Dark Souls 3' RCE Exploit

The Verge noted in the same news story, which cited Kaspersky, that RCE is actually a daunting security problem as it is aptly considered as one of the most dangerous vulnerabilities out there.

It comes as the exploit allows hackers to take full control of the computers of their victims. As such, they could go on and steal the personal information of their targets.

"Dark Souls 3" PC Gamers beware of its dangerous exploit allowing hackers to completely hijack computers.

However, some online posts suggest that the latest hack on a Twitch streamer is not actually a hacker that intends to steal his information.

Instead, the post from the SpeedSouls' Discord suggests that the person behind the hack previously reached out to the devs of the gaming title, but he claimed to be ignored.

Thus, this time around, the "hacker" is taking over online streams of the game to raise some attention to the underlying exploit of "Dark Souls 3."

'Dark Souls 3' Server Down

All that said, according to a report by NME, the online servers of "Dark Souls" have already been temporarily taken offline shortly after the dangerous exploit has been the talk of the town.

"Dark Souls 3" PC Gamers beware of its dangerous exploit allowing hackers to completely hijack computers.

The official Twitter account of the gaming title said that "PvP servers for 'Dark Souls 3,' 'Dark Souls 2,' and 'Dark Souls: Remastered' have been temporarily deactivated."

The tweet also disclosed that the team behind the game is now investigating the RCE exploit.

However, it is worth noting that players of "Dark Souls" on the Xbox or the PlayStation gaming console are not part of the server shut down.

 

