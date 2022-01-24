AT&T's fiber-optic internet service has just got a serious speed boost. The company is now adding 2 Gbps and 5 Gbps speed tiers towards its home and business broadband service.

AT&T Adding Options for 2 Gbps and 5 Gbps

According to the story by Gizmodo, the ultra-fast plans will become available to a whopping 5.2 million customers across 70 different metro areas. It is meant to start way before the company expands its fiber footprint in order to cover 30 million customers by the year 2025.

The symmetrical 2 gig and 5 gig plans provide some of the fastest home internet available coming from any ISP. To put the rates into perspective, the average broadband download speed in the country is currently at 132.6 Mbps.

This is said to be about15x under the slower one of AT&T's new tiers.

AT&T Network Ranged from Just 300 Mbps to 1 Gbps

In the past, AT&T's network ranged from about 300 Mbps up to 1 Gbps. With the two additions, the company can reportedly compete directly against Google's 2 Gbps filter option as well as Comcast's 3 Gbps offering.

Although the tiers will be an overkill for many consumers since 4K streaming only requires 25 Mbps, the pandemic and the shift towards remote work has also intensified the demand for greater bandwidth.

AT&T 2GB Price and 5GB Price

Home wifi still needs to accommodate not just the personal gadgets of users but also their work from home equipment as well.

Jeff McElfresh, the CEO of AT&T, has noted that as the company is setting out to become the largest connectivity provider in the US, they are doubling down on fiber in the company's broadband infrastructure.

The CEO also said that with true multi-gig speeds, along with symmetrical upload and download, AT&T Fiber will be able to redefine how users experience the internet. This can potentially help drive innovation coming from work, education, and entertainment in the future.

AT&T was quite transparent when it came to the pricing. The company has admitted the tiers will cost more than what the current prices are. The 2 Gbps plans will cost interested users $110 per month, while the 5 Gbps plan will have a monthly price of $180.

Where AT&T 2GB and 5GB Will be Available

The much faster network tiers will be made available in a number of metro regions. As of press time, AT&T has highlighted the cities of Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta. Other cities such as Miami, Austin, Orlando, and San Francisco are also expected to receive multi-gig speeds as well.

Some notable exceptions to this are Columbus, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio. These cities have been limited to just 1 Gbps and below.

Users can chech the availability in their area through going to AT&T's fiber page and simply selecting the "Up to 5 Gig" tab.

