Although some investors are saying it is still too early to tell which metaverse will succeed, Sandbox is currently leading when it comes to virtual real estate with its token valued at a whopping $14 billion.

The Sandbox Virtual Real Estate Game

As pointed out by @lariusprime on Twitter, The Sandbox is known as a UGC blockchain game that is leading when it comes to digital real estate. As of press time, The Sandbox is leading when it comes to "virtual real estate games" with over $100 million in investment.

The token itself was already valued at a whopping $14 billion as of the past week. In addition, it also has barely any users as of writing with investors effectively valuing the monthly active users at slightly over $470K each.

As of press time, it can be said that The Sandbox is extremely far ahead compared to other metaverses, including Decentraland, Axie Infinity, CORE, Rec Room, and Roblox. The comparison as well is extremely far off as The Sandbox leads the race.

Here's the Game/Company Valuation per Monthly Active User:

The Sandbox - has a valuation of a whopping $472,667

Decentraland - has a valuation of a whopping $24,333

Axie Infinity - has a valuation of $10,250

CORE - has a valuation of $5,000

Rec Room - has a valuation of $1,167

Roblox - has a valuation of $227

The comparison between The Sandbox and Roblox is far as investors are effectively valuing monthly active users of The Sandbox at $47,667 each while only $227 each for monthly active users on Roblox.

The Sandbox SAND Token at $13.8 Billion in Fully Diluted Market Cap

The Sandbox said it only had 30,000 monthly active users or MAUs in November and Decentraland had 10x that amount. One reason for this is due to Decentraland running on a browser without needing a crypto wallet for people to play.

According to an article by Naavik.co, the SAND token has $13.8 billion in fully diluted market cap with a floor price of a whopping $10,000 for land, per data gathered by OpenSea.

How Much is the Cheapest Land in The Sandbox?

One thing that The Sandbox has also really been able to accomplish is the return of investment for investors.

For investors that put their money in SAND last year, they would have had a massive 11,000% return on their investment. As seen on OpenSea, the lowest price for land in The Sandbox is at 0.4 Ethereum (ETH), which is roughly about close to $1,000 USD.

This, however, is just a bid price so it may or may not be enough for buyers to get their hands on LAND within The Sandbox. It should be noted that the most expensive space is currently at 999,999 ETH which is LAND (-21,188)

The Sandbox is a UGC blockchain game that is the leading light of "Virtual Real Estate Games." It has > $100M in investment, and as of last week, tokens valued at $14 billion. It also has barely any users. Investors are effectively valuing monthly active users at > $470,000 each pic.twitter.com/e3aIhMAIli — Lars "Totally Texas" Doucet (@larsiusprime) January 24, 2022

