"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" PC port from the classic Nintendo 64 is now nearly complete, its Zelda fans community developers say.

As per an exclusive story by Video Games Chronicle, a group of game devs that goes by the name "Harbour Masters" is bringing the classical game from the Nintendo 64 to PC gamers, noting that the PC Port is now 90% done.

That said, fans of the Nintendo 64 classic gaming title should expect it to see the light of day not later than next month or in February, at least according to the own estimates of Harbour Masters.

It is not the first instance that a group of gaming fans traveled the extra mile to produce a PC version of a Nintendo classic. In fact, the iconic "Super Mario 64" also previously got its own fan-made PC port way back in 2019.

And akin to the "Super Mario" PC port, the fan-made "Zelda" in 2022 is also flaunting the same support for various resolutions. The devs also disclosed that it would support modding of assets. So, expect players of the PC ported "Zelda" to be creative about it.

According to a news story by Nintendo Life, the Zelda Reverse Engineering Team decompiled the classic gaming title way back in Nov. 2021, helping the group of fan devs to produce the PC port of the game.

However, it is worth noting that the Harbour Masters and the Zelda Reverse Engineering Team are not working side by side. But the community of devs have to use the reverse engineered version of the game to avoid violating any copyright that belongs to Nintendo.

Meanwhile, Video Games Chronicles further said that the reverse engineering of the Nintendo game avoided using any of the assets from the game or those that were previously leaked,. Therefore, it prevents any legal problem with the Japanese gaming giant.

'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time' PC Port Progress

The devs of the "Zelda" PC port confidently told VGC in the exclusive interview that "all of the game logic runs pretty much flawlessly."

However, Harbour Masters admitted that some assets in the PC port still fails to run properly, such as the skyboxes, along with other graphical errors that still needed fixing.

On top of that, the group of devs also disclosed that the audio of the "Zelda: Ocarina of Time" game has yet to be decompiled.

'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time' PC Port Release

Now that the "Zelda" PC port is on track to be completed in the next month, the devs are estimating that it should be released to the public before February comes to an end.

