The HarmonyOS 2 has already rolled out to a number of Huawei devices over the course of 2021. Huawei's proprietary operating system comes as an option for some devices but throughout the first half of this year, more of its models are getting the updated operating system.

Huawei's Harmony OS 2 Operating System

According to the story by XDA-developers, Huawei's very own Harmony OS 2 is known to be an operating system that is designed to bring a consistent and seamless experience across different kinds of devices.

The software can reportedly be found in Huawei's newest devices. According to the report, these devices include tablets, phones, as well as smartwatches, monitors, and more.

It should be noted that in the past, the company has had devices run on EMUI, HarmonyOS, and Magic UI.

What the Harmony OS is Expected to Bring

With the new update, HarmonyOS 2 will become the new devices' primary operating system. In addition since the software is compatible with different types of devices, the company is including the OS in a number of its newest product launches.

The product will be a huge benefit to certain users that are investing directly in the HarmonyOS ecosystem. Users will now be able to easily connect with all of their devices since they will have the same operating system.

With that being said, some users are wondering which particular devices will ship out with the new system.

The list below is provided by XDA-developers and shows which units were updated in 2021 with the HarmonyOS 2.

List of Huawei Units Getting the HarmonyOS Update in the 1st Half of 2022:

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design

Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 5i Pro

Huawei Nova 5z

Huawei Nova 5

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Maimang 8

Huawei Enjoy 9S

Huawei Nova 5i

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9 Pro

Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design

Huawei P10

Huawei P10 Plus

Huawei Nova 2s

Huawei Enjoy 10

Huawei Enjoy 10s

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei MediaPad M5 10.8 inches

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 inches

Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8 inches

Huawei MediaPad M5 Youth Edition 10.8 inches

Huawei MediaPad M5 Youth Edition 8 inches

Huawei Enjoy Tablet

Huawei Smart Screen V55i

Huawei Smart Screen V65i

Huawei Smart Screen V 65

Huawei Smart Screen V 65 2019

Huawei Smart Screen V 76 2019

Users who have the devices listed above who want to learn more about Huawei's Harmony OS 2, more information can be found on the official website.

In a nutshell, device owners will be able to enjoy new functionalities, customization choices, and more when they update their Huawei device. It is also important to note that hte most important update would be in terms of security and functionality.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

