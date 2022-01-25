Sony's PlayStation 5 is inviting the public to participate in the PS Direct invite link that will be given to users once they sign-up, guaranteeing a console. The PlayStation associates will contact the person directly, and it will tell them the availability of the console and avoid long queuing for gamers and the chance encounters for the PS5.

Sony PlayStaiton 5: PS Direct Invite Link

Last week, Wario64 told the people on Twitter that Sony is holding up a PlayStation Direct Invite sign-up sheet that would contact the users whenever there is an available console. Then, the invite link would be necessary to purchase a console and enter the website when Sony Direct has available consoles.

The Twitter insider now said that Sony is sending out the email invites for those that registered to the invite link, and these people have the chance to purchase a console. The direct invite link from Sony is a guaranteed purchase, and it will be an authentic product from the company.

For now, people still have the chance to sign-up for the said link and have the opportunity to get an invite from Sony directly.

Read Also: Dbrand Mocks Sony's New PS5 Midnight Black Faceplates-Comparing the Plates from Darkplates Version

PS Direct Invite Link: How to Sign Up?

A direct invite link to PlayStation's direct website lets people sign up to their services, instead of the old ways of joining the queue and not knowing which part of the line a person is in now. In this setup, people would not have to blindly queue up and wait without the guarantee of a console.

Registration is available on PlayStation Direct's sign-up website to give Sony the contact details of the gamers interested in a console purchase.

PS5 Console Availability

For this week, the PlayStation 5 will have availability in popular retail stores and resellers that guarantee console units, but may not be for everyone as stocks remain limited.

The important thing here is that multiple retailers offer stock availability, and people can check them out once in a while to catch one for purchase.

The console is still limited to purchase, and not everyone can walk in on a store, pick it up, and then pay at the cashier. Best Buy is among the ones that offer stocks in-stores, and they even give out a unique tag that will be given to the cashier so people can check out the console for when a walk-in is what they prefer for purchase.

Nevertheless, the console is a limited one to boot, and despite the change on its internals, people still want the Sony PlayStation for themselves. If this direct invite link before Sony brought to the public, there would not have been any scalpers that hoarded the console and sold it at a higher price, giving those who signed up an equal chance to buy the console.

Related Article: PlayStation Won't be Pushing Backwards Compatibility | Ad Was NOT a Teaser

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.