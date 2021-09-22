The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is having a restock drop on Best Buy, but note that this is not the regular restock where users can buy this from the online store, as you need to be physically present for this. Yes, this is like those regular lineups for consoles and games like in the 1990s or earlier, as queueing is needed to ensure humans buy it.

The stocks of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are still limited, something which is caused by the global chip shortage that other industries are also experiencing at the moment. According to Toshiba, the chip shortage would last longer, and it would extend up to 2023, where the PS5 and Xbox Series X would be severely affected.

Best Buy Physical Stores to Stock PS5, Xbox Series X

Best Buy is having a restock (via The Verge), and it would be one of the largest restocks that the fans will see this year, as the retail company is inviting everyone to buy their consoles in stores. Yes, it would be on a basis where people can buy it physically, like the releases of previous consoles like the PS4, Xbox One, and more.

However, this would still be limited, and would have a certain number of stocks for a certain store, and would not guarantee that everyone would have the chance to buy the console. That being said, people must queue early to get a ticket they need so that they can pick up a specific console when checking out.

Users can still enter Best Buy and purchase goods, but they can only secure a console if they have the ticket that would be handed out by the "Blue Shirt" workers.

How to Locate a Best Buy Near You?

Best Buy has prepared a website where users can choose their state and location, and here, it would tell them which store or branch to proceed and queue up. Note that not all would have the console and only selected physical stores, so be sure to use this tool.

Fill up the State, and Choose your preferred location. After that, click submit and have the website generate a location for you.

How to Get a Ticket

It is important to queue early, and Best Buy allows people to be in the queue as early as 7:30 AM (local time) at the specified branch or location. Here, Blue Shirt employees would be handing out tickets and note that there would be a specific console which they can purchase only.

This includes the PlayStation 5 Standard Editon, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, and the Xbox Series X.

Aspiring buyers should ensure proper social distancing and wearing of masks to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Is it Worth Lining Up Physically for Best Buy?

Lining up for the console is worth it, particularly because this is a done deal, a sure thing to purchase the limited stocks of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Note that the public should always prioritize their health and observe the proper safety health guidelines.

