Google Drive is now blocking text files that contain either the number 1 or the number 0 in it, flagging for allegedly violating "copyright infringement."

As such, some Google Drive users were left wondering why some of their nearly empty text files have been flagged by the detection systems of the tech giant, accusing it of infringing copyright.

The algorithm of Drive turns out to be targeting nearly empty files on the platform, thinking that the harmless text file violated the terms of service of the tech giant.

According to a report by Torrent Freak, the filtering algorithm of Google Drive fails to provide a way to defy the claims of the automated detection system.

As per a news story by Bleeping Computer, a Google Drive user shared that the file storage and synchronization platform called out a file, which contained nearly nothing other than a single digit "1."

The user, Dr. Emily Dolson, is an assistant professor from Michigan State University.

She shared that Google Drive flagged one of the files she uploaded on the platform. To her surprise, it was a text file that was harmlessly empty at all, except for the number "1."

Dr. Dolson went on to share that the flagged file on Drive goes by a generic and seemingly harmless name, "output01.txt."

But still, Google, or the detection algorithm of Drive, ruled out that the file violated the platform's terms of service, blocking the option to share publicly.

The warning from Google says that "your file 'output04.txt' contains content that violates Google Drive's Copyright Infringement policy." The note further added that "a review cannot be requested for this restriction."

But it turns out that the case of Dr. Dolson is not exclusive to her account. Instead, all other text files with "1" are being flagged for violating "copyright infringement.

Google Drive Says '0' Infringes Copyright Too

On top of that, Torrent Freak added in the same news story that they have also tried to go beyond number one.

The online outlet further tried uploading a file that only contained the number zero on Google Drive. Like the first case, the online storage service also decided that it violated its terms of service.

The team behind Google Drive responded to the post of Dr. Dolson, assuring that they are already working on it.

