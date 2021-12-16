Google Workspace receives a new update, including the "Request a Review" option. Thanks to the search engine giant's efforts, consumers can now identify if their Drive files tagged as suspicious are really containing malicious content.

Ever since the global pandemic started, many companies and businesses have allowed their employees to work in their houses. Of course, some issues appeared because most of their activities are done online.

These include sending large files to their colleagues or bosses. Since this is the case, their best option is to convert their videos, images, documents, and other content in Google Drive form.

But, Google sometimes wrongly tagged these files as malicious ones, preventing you from downloading them. This is why Workspace's update has been released.

Google Workspace 'Request a Review' for Drive Files

According to Android Headlines' latest report, Google Drive files would be restricted if the system of the search engine giant finds them suspicious.

Once they are flagged, you will not be able to share them. This means that even if your boss or colleague has links to those files, they won't be able to access them.

However, some of those Google Drive content is actually clean. If your file doesn't contain any malicious content, it would be pretty annoying once they are completely restricted.

Because of this, Google released a new Workspace update that allows you to request a review for your flagged videos, photos, and documents.

How 'Request a Review' Feature Works

Google Workspace's official blog post explained that the new update would send a notification if your Drive file has been flagged as suspicious.

Once this happens, you will see the "Request a Review" option on the message. If you think your content is completely clean, you can click this button, and Google will do the rest.

Right now, the new feature is available for all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business consumers.

