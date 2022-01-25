ISS Movie Studio Module To Arrive by 2024! Axiom Space Will Include a Sports Arena

The new ISS movie studio is expected to be launched by 2024. This space innovation was confirmed by the U.K.-based production company, SEE (Space Entertainment Enterprise).

For those who don't know what SEE is, it is one of the film companies behind Tom Cruise's space movie. The agency announced that it is now working with Axiom Space, a Houston-based space infrastructure developer.

The Space Entertainment Enterprise confirmed that it had commissioned Axiom Space to build the new movie studio space module called SEE-1.

To give you more ideas, here are some of the things you can expect from the upcoming movie studio.

ISS Movie Studio Module

According to Space.Com's latest report, the SEE-1 space module will include a sports arena, making it more interesting. Aside from this, the new movie studio is also expected to be an inflatable space lab.

If this is true, then the construction of the new ISS film house will be easier compared to other rockets. Meanwhile, SEE explained that the space module will specifically be used for hosting television shows, films, music, as well as sports events.

Thanks to Space Entertainment Enterprise's innovation, artists, directors, producers, and other professionals in the creative industry will have a chance to make their content in a low orbit, microgravity environment.

Other Enhancements in ISS

Aside from the upcoming SEE-1 space module, Futurism reported that the International Space Station welcomed the new Prichal module, which arrived at the ISS last November 2021.

Thomas Marshburn, one of the ISS crewmembers, posted a photo to show the view in this new segment of the giant space station.

"A window in the newly added Russian module offers this view of the @Space_Station. That's me in the Cupola, taking in the sights of our spectacular planet," he captioned via his official tweet.

Because of the stunning view, his post quickly generated more than 12,000 likes and 1,500 retweets. You can view the exact image he captured by clipping the tweet below.

A window in the newly added Russian module offers this view of the @Space_Station. That’s me in the Cupola, taking in the sights of our spectacular planet. pic.twitter.com/ohCzr7xNQW — Thomas H. Marshburn (@AstroMarshburn) January 23, 2022

In other news, Space Force's GSSAP satellites were successfully launched. Meanwhile, NASA's latest purchase is a planet-themed comic created by a Singaporean student.

