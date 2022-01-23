NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is about to reach its final destination, L2 (second Lagrange point).

Ever since the international space agency confirmed its development, many people got excited since it can capture images of space that are more detailed and accurate compared to those of other space telescopes.

When it was launched back on December 25, 2021, more people were intrigued by the advanced JWST, especially when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced that the giant telescope will enter an area where no other rockets has reached yet.

According to Digital Trends' latest report, James Webb Space Telescope is expected to reach L2 by Jan. 24. Now, here's where you can watch NASA's updates about it.

How To Watch NASA JWST's L2 Arrival

NASA announced that it will hold a news conference to allow the public to know what's happening with its James Webb Space Telescope.

Aside from this, the international space agency also confirmed that there will be a Science Live broadcast titled "What's Next for the James Webb Space Telescope?"

During this session, viewers can send their questions, which NASA's scientists will try to answer as much as possible.

Meanwhile, in the news conference, the space union's managers and engineers for JWST are expected to discuss the insertion burn and other updates of the giant space Telescope.

What To Expect Once JWST Reaches L2

Forbes reported that when James Webb Space Telescope successfully reaches the L2 region, space fans can expect some images comparison from JWST and the Hubble Space Telescope.

This means that people will know of JWST's new infrared capabilities are more efficient than Hubble's outdated ultra-violet functionalities.

Now, various experts shared the space objects of heavenly bodies that JWST might take photos of. These include the Pillar of Creation, the Tarantula Nebula, the Horse Head Nebula, the Monkey Head Nebula, and many more.

In other news, NASA captured the sun's mid-level solar flare, which forced SWPC to issue a warning for astronauts in orbit. Meanwhile, SpaceX secured the U.S. Air Force deal, which involves a 5-year contract.

For more news updates about NASA and its popular JWST, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

