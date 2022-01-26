In quite an interesting turn of events, Solana or SOL has topped the list of total staked value with $36 billion as Cardano's ADA follows in second with $24.4 billion. Ethereum is now sitting in third place with just $22.1 Billion in total staked value.
Solana Tops in Total Staked Value
Staking is a form of passive earning in crypto that allows owners to "stake" or put their holdings to good use in order to earn returns. These returns are usually given as annual rewards or otherwise known as APY. PancakeSwap is known to offer the highest, which is at 50.7%.
Quite surprisingly, as seen on the list on CryptoDep, all of the cryptocurrencies on the list's major exchange by volume was actually on Binance, but as of the time of the listing, the Binance Coin or BNB only had $7.01 Billion total staked value.
What is more surprising is the sequence in which these cryptocurrencies ranked in terms of total staked value. SOL came out on top while CAKE landed in the bottom. Other notable cryptocurrencies within the list include LUNA, AVAX, DOT, ATOM, ICP, NEAR, MATIC, FTM, XTZ, and ALGO which can all be found on CoinGecko.
Top Projects by Total Staked Value:
Solana
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: SOL
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $36.0 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 5.75 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Cardano
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: ADA
-
total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $24.4 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 5.05%
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Ethereum
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: ETH
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $22.1 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 4.90 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Terra
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: Luna
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $20.5 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 7.36 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Avalanche
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: AVAX
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $15.1 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 9.27 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Polkadot
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: DOT
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $11.2 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 13.9 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Binance Coin
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: BNB
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $7.01 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 9.28 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Cosmos
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: ATOM
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $6.55 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 13.3 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Internet Computer
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: ICP
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $4.83 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 8.09 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Near Protocol
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: NEAR
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $4.06 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 11.7 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Polygon
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: MATIC
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $3.46 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 13.8 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Fantom
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: FTM
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $3.20 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 14.7 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Tezos
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: XTZ
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $1.98 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 5.51 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
Algorand
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: ALGO
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $1.88 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 9.17 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
PancakeSwap
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: $1.55 billion
-
Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $1.55 billion staked value
-
Reward APY: 50.7 percent
-
Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance
