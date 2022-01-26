In quite an interesting turn of events, Solana or SOL has topped the list of total staked value with $36 billion as Cardano's ADA follows in second with $24.4 billion. Ethereum is now sitting in third place with just $22.1 Billion in total staked value.

Solana Tops in Total Staked Value

Staking is a form of passive earning in crypto that allows owners to "stake" or put their holdings to good use in order to earn returns. These returns are usually given as annual rewards or otherwise known as APY. PancakeSwap is known to offer the highest, which is at 50.7%.

Quite surprisingly, as seen on the list on CryptoDep, all of the cryptocurrencies on the list's major exchange by volume was actually on Binance, but as of the time of the listing, the Binance Coin or BNB only had $7.01 Billion total staked value.

What is more surprising is the sequence in which these cryptocurrencies ranked in terms of total staked value. SOL came out on top while CAKE landed in the bottom. Other notable cryptocurrencies within the list include LUNA, AVAX, DOT, ATOM, ICP, NEAR, MATIC, FTM, XTZ, and ALGO which can all be found on CoinGecko.

Top Projects by Total Staked Value:

Solana

Cryptocurrency ticker: SOL

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $36.0 billion staked value

Reward APY: 5.75 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Cardano

Cryptocurrency ticker: ADA

total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $24.4 billion staked value

Reward APY: 5.05%

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Ethereum

Cryptocurrency ticker: ETH

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $22.1 billion staked value

Reward APY: 4.90 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Terra

Cryptocurrency ticker: Luna

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $20.5 billion staked value

Reward APY: 7.36 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Avalanche

Cryptocurrency ticker: AVAX

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $15.1 billion staked value

Reward APY: 9.27 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Polkadot

Cryptocurrency ticker: DOT

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $11.2 billion staked value

Reward APY: 13.9 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Binance Coin

Cryptocurrency ticker: BNB

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $7.01 billion staked value

Reward APY: 9.28 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Cosmos

Cryptocurrency ticker: ATOM

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $6.55 billion staked value

Reward APY: 13.3 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Internet Computer

Cryptocurrency ticker: ICP

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $4.83 billion staked value

Reward APY: 8.09 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Near Protocol

Cryptocurrency ticker: NEAR

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $4.06 billion staked value

Reward APY: 11.7 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Polygon

Cryptocurrency ticker: MATIC

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $3.46 billion staked value

Reward APY: 13.8 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Fantom

Cryptocurrency ticker: FTM

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $3.20 billion staked value

Reward APY: 14.7 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Tezos

Cryptocurrency ticker: XTZ

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $1.98 billion staked value

Reward APY: 5.51 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

Algorand

Cryptocurrency ticker: ALGO

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $1.88 billion staked value

Reward APY: 9.17 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

PancakeSwap

Cryptocurrency ticker: $1.55 billion

Total USD value of all tokens participating in staking: $1.55 billion staked value

Reward APY: 50.7 percent

Major exchange in terms of volume: Binance

