"Fortnite" nerfs Spider-Man's Web-Shooters after amassing attention from players due to its powerful moves that efficiently take down enemies.

On top of that, the battle royale gaming title of Epic Games is also introducing an additional item on the island, Pizza Party boxes, but more on that later.

'Fortnite' Nerfs Spider-Man Web-Shooters

As per a news story by Forbes, it has been a month since Marvel's friendly neighborhood web-slinger first joined the roster of playable characters of "Fortnite."

Since then, Spider-Man has been one of the favorite characters on the battle royale not just because he is a famous Marvel hero, but he is also competitively powerful against his enemies.

However, Forbes said in the same report that Spider-Man's Web-Shooters is facing a massive update, at least for those who will be playing the Marvel hero on "Fortnite"'s competitive playlists.

To be more precise, the V19.20 patch of the battle royale game, which will be released next week, is nerfing the Web-Shooters of the Marvel hero. Spider-Man's charges will drastically go down from 80 to 20.

The devs further noted that the change that is coming to Spider-Man's signature move should help preserve its "usefulness as a powerful mobility tool."

However, it is worth noting that those who will be playing the friendly neighborhood web-slinger in casual modes will not experience the nerf. The update on the Web-Shooters is only exclusive for those who want to bring Spider-Man in competitive playlists.

'Fortnite' Pizza Party Boxes

Meanwhile, according to a report by GameSpot, the "Fortnite" update on Jan. 25, 19.10 Patch, is introducing another item on the island.

The latest patch of the battle royale is adding pizzas to the game with its new item, known as the Pizza Party Boxes, which will be randomly placed on the island in battle royale games.

The Pizza Party boxes help players of the battle royale to increase their health by 100 and get shields of up to 50.

GameSpot noted in the same report that users of the Pizza Party boxes should think twice about where they are placing their pizzas on the island. It should be strategically placed as once it is thrown, it could no longer be placed elsewhere.

Elsewhere, last Jan. 21, "Fortnite" brought Marvel's Hawkeye, both Kate Bishop and Clint Barton, to the game.

