Apple App Store takes down the "Unpacking" video game clone after one of them made it to the top of the most downloaded app on iOS for a while. Android's Google Play Store also followed suit.

Apple App Store and 'Unpacking' Game

As per a news story by Polygon, the sought-after indie puzzle game was first released on Nintendo Switch. The gaming title is also available on PC, Mac, Windows, and Xbox One. Since then, it has been getting praises from its players, making it instantly popular-hit.

Despite its popularity, it is worth noting that "Unpacking" has yet to be released on mobile smartphones. Thus, there is no official listing of the zen puzzle gaming title on either the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

However, knock-offs or clones of the "Unpacking" game started to flood not just the Apple App Store, but the Google Play Store of Android as well.

'Unpacking' Game Clone

One of the successful clones of the indie game is "Unpacking Master," wherein Tech Times previously reported that it topped the most downloaded apps on Apple App Store and Google Play Store for a while.

The mobile app knock-off of "Unpacking" even caught the attention of the developers of the legit zen puzzle game.

As such, the devs went on to issue a warning against the fake "Unpacking" app on its official Twitter account.

The tweet from "UnpackingALife" said that any "similar-looking game" on mobile is not the official game, noting that clones are seemingly pretending to be the legit one.

According to a report by Distractify, the "Unpacking Master" looks similar to the original game, wherein the graphics of the clone and the legit one are identical to each other.

The devs of the original puzzle game also disclosed that the knock-off has been immensely promoted on TikTok.

The team behind "Unpacking" called the proliferation of clones "demoralizing," adding that their small team went the extra mile to make the game possible.

The devs of the indie game also declared that despite the massive suggest of their zen puzzle gaming title, they still lack the vast amounts of money to go after the copycats of the game.

Read Also: Apple App Store Floods with 'Wordle' Game Clones | iPhone Users Lured to Pay In-App Purchases

Google, Apple Take Down 'Unpacking' Clone

As of writing, both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store have taken down the copycats of the original "Unpacking" game.

It is actually not the first time that the Cupertino giant has removed clones of popular games on its online storefront. In fact, the massive hit, "Wordle," also received several knock-offs, which flooded the App Store, forcing Apple to take them down.

Related Article: Apple App Store Will Now Allow Third-Party Payment Options For Dating Apps in the Netherlands

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.