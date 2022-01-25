"Unpacking" game clone for iPhone currently reigns the Apple App Store most downloaded chart. On the other hand, it also piqued the interest of Android users as it shamelessly sits at the second spot on Google Play Store downloads.

'Unpacking' Game

As per a news story by Kotaku, "Unpacking," which was one of the breakthrough indie games from last year or in 2021, is only officially available on Mac, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

It is worth noting that it has yet to be officially released to iPhones or Android smartphones, as well as the PlayStation.

Meanwhile, according to the website of gaming title, "Unpacking" flaunts a narrative that approaches how people literally unpack in real life, making it a zen puzzle game.

The official site of the game further boasted the awards that "Unpacking" has received in the past years.

In 2021, it was a finalist in the Steam Awards 2021 Sit Back and Relax category.

It was also a finalist in both the Art and Gameplay category of the Australian Game Developer Awards 2021. But it took home the awards, such as the Game of the Year and Accessibility.

Read Also: Apple Games Makes 69% of App Store's $15.9B Profit | Earns More than Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Sony, and Nintendo Combined

'Unpacking' Game Clone

This time around, though, a clone of the app on the iPhone app marketplace took the absence of the official game on iOS as an opportunity, making it the top free download app on the Apple App Store for a while.

It has overtaken household names from tech giants, such as TikTok, YouTube, and even Meta's Instagram.

Not to mention that the fake copy of the game is also available on the Google Play Store, amassing numerous downloads, thus making it the number two most downloaded app.

Kotaku further clarified that the clone on the App Store that goes by the name "Unpacking Master" is a shameless and illegal copy of the notable game, capitalizing on its massive success in various gaming platforms.

Some of the users of the clone game on the Google Play Store shared their experiences in the review section of the app marketplace.

One user went on to complain about the "incessant ads which pop up unannounced every five seconds," noting that the excessive frequency of the ads "make it basically unplayable."

As such, instead of being a zen puzzle game, the user said that the clone makes her "want to tear my hair out."

Related Article: Apple 'Quietly' Launches Options For Users to Leave App Store Ratings, Reviews For Applications

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.