The latest iPhone 13 pink screen issue is now affecting some Apple consumers. Some of them shared their disappointment on the official Apple Communities discussion forum.

In November 2021, one of the affected iPhone 13 owners said that his iPhone 13 Pro Max's screen suddenly turned pink during the Halloween season.

He added that the issue did not the issue wasn't so serious since it only took a moment for his new handset to shut down and re-open.

However, some individuals were not so lucky since they were forced to replace their new iPhone 13 to resolve the issue.

"The issue has been resolved. Replacement of the device (authorized service conclusion)," said user DPigar via Apple's discussion forum.

iPhone 13 Pink Screen Just a Software Issue?

According to 9TO5Mac's latest report, Apple clarified that the screen problem with iPhone 13 models is just a software bug. This means that the issue is not on the actual screen or any hardware.

To fix this issue, Apple suggested that iPhone 13 users must back up their data. After that, they need to install the latest version of their smartphone's system.

Doing this will allow them to fix the incompatibility between an app version and their iOS software model. Aside from the latest iPhone 13 pink screen issue, Apple's popular handset also faced other problems.

Common iPhone Issues

Stellar Info provided some of the most common problems on iPhone smartphones. These include the following:

Missing iPhone data after updating to a new iOS version.

iPhone's screen turned white without any reason.

iPhone's screen turned completely black for no reason.

iPhone suddenly suffers from overheating.

iTunes Error 3194.

iPhone camera suddenly crashes.

iPhone loses battery life or powers faster than expected.

If you are still suffering from one of the mentioned issues above, you can visit this link to see the details on how you can fix them.

In other news, the iPhone Shower meme is trending once again. Meanwhile, a waterproof iPhone X with an integrated USB-C port was recently auctioned for more than $80,000.

For more news updates about iPhones and other Apple products, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

