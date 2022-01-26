Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro 5G at 5,000 mAh Comes with 15 Mins for 24H 67W Fast Charger

Redmi is no stranger to budget phones with massive capacities with its newest Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G taking things to the next level. Both devices will be launching with 5,000 mAh and a 67W fast charger.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro Come with a 5,000 mAh Battery

To put things into perspective, 5,000 mAh is a lot of battery power capable of lasting two full days. To top everything off, Redmi decided to provide a 67W fast charger as well.

The 67W fast charger is reportedly capable of charging the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G to a full 24 hour capacity in the span of just 15 mins. This means that in order to get a whole 2 days of phone use, owners will only have to charge their phones for just 30 minutes in total.

The Importance of Battery Life in Modern Smartphones

When it comes to smartphones, battery capacity has been a huge concern due to the amount of power that most modern apps take. The more power an app takes, the more battery is required to run it.

Most smartphones within the mid-tier range (which is where the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G are currently at), don't reach the 5,000 mAh mark. Some competitors within the mid-tier range only run on about 4,000 and below mAh making the devices' lives much shorter in comparison to the newer Redmi models.

Redmi Sells the Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro Price

Redmi has been no stranger when it comes to fast charging and unlike some competitors that are toying with the idea of selling the charger separately, the company remains firm on providing its 67W fast charger in box for the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

What's even more shocking when it comes to both devices is the price point that they are selling at. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will have a starting price of $329 for its 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage model while the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be starting at $299 for the same 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

Read Also: Xiaomi New Redmi Note 10 Series The Most Popular Product Lineup in India

How to Get $30 and $20 Off on the New Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro

To add to the excitement, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will be sold at $299 when buyers order on Feb 16 and Feb 17 through Ali Express. This is a huge chunk off of the smartphone lowering its price by a massive $30.

For the Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, the same discount applies for purchases through Ali Express on Feb 16 and 17. Buyers can get the model for just $279 which is a massive $20 discount.

