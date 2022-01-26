Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G Come Equipped with Liquid Cooling and Upgraded Battery Technology

While a lot of buyers stay focused on the performance, display, and camera of a smartphone, Redmi has upped the game by upgrading its battery capacity as well. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G not only come with a 67W fast charger but will be designed with liquid cooling technology as well!

Liquid Cooling Technology and How It's Used in the PC World

Liquid cooling is something that can be used in the computer world to cool down overheating GPUs and other PC parts. When it comes to smartphones, however, this type of technology is rarely used.

Redmi, however, bridges the gap, and in order to charge their devices at massive speeds, they also need to control the way their devices manage enormous amounts of energy at a time. The higher the charging speeds, the more risk there is of overheating, which is why cooling is very important.

The Problem with Overpowered Units and the Need for Cooling

Most professional PC builders know that it isn't just the specs of the unit that counts, it is also how they handle the heat as well. Although units would technically be able to run at their full capacity, the real question is how long and how well can they handle it?

Overheating PCs have been a problem for gamers for quite some time now, which is why sophisticated forms of cooling exist, like liquid cooling, for example. When it comes to smartphones, liquid cooling not only helps manage the phone's performance it also helps facilitate fast charging.

How Redmi Handles Its 67W Fast Charging Technology

With 67W fast charging, it takes a special type of battery to handle the power. This is why on top of liquid cooling, Redmi also incorporates MMT battery technology which provides faster and more efficient technology.

The way the MMT battery works is that it initially charges the middle with the energy spreading out, unlike regular charging that charges the whole battery all at once. This way, energy is easily received at higher speeds, and while it takes in more energy in the middle, that energy is distributed to the sides as well.

Combination of Liquid Cooling and MMT Technology for the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and the Note 11 Pro

With the combination of liquid cooling and the MMT battery, it's no wonder why Redmi was able to launch an incredibly powerful 5,000 mAh battery that can handle 67W fast charging. Instead of having to wait a couple of hours to get a full day of charging, Redmi's fast charger lets users get 24 hours in just 15 minutes or charging the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

In order to bring the battery to its maximum capacity, it would only take about 30 minutes to charge in total for a full two-day usage.

