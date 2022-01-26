Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro Colors | Graphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue, and Atlantic Blue

Aside from functionality, a smartphone's color is also a great representation of the technology it holds within. With that, Redmi has made sure that its new Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro come in pretty unique colors, including the Graphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue, and Atlantic Blue.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro Launches in Four Different Colors

Redmi has been known to deviate from the typical black, white, and gray devices, with its color palette venturing into new territories. This can be seen with its newest Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro models.

During the Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch events, it was revealed that the long-awaited mid-tier Redmi models will be launching with four different options, including Graphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue, and Atlantic Blue.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro Colors:

Graphite Gray

Instead of the typical more metallic gray, Redmi captures a more crystalized tone combined with a strong glassback finish to give off a more mineral-like tone.

Polar White

As described during the event, Redmi was going for a more pristine and soft tone of white, making it lighter but also more elegant to the eyes.

Star Blue

This is where the uniqueness comes to play as Redmi toys with a blue-ish, purple-ish combination in order to create a one-of-a-kind color for the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro as well.

Atlantic Blue

One interesting thing about this color, as described by the presenter, is that it was inspired by sunlight on the water's surface, making it a bit more in tune with nature.

On top of the colors, Redmi also paid critical attention to the overall framing of the device. The new models come in flat frames that were described as "powerful" and "secure" capable of giving owners a secure grip on a sleek and slim lightweight body.

All the tech inside the smartphones, like its 5,000 mAh battery or its 108MP cameras, Redmi stuck to its design, remaining slim and sleek without hampering functionality. To add, the devices will still have a side fingerprint sensor and use Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro Specs

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is a technology that provides maximum strength to a screen without hampering its usability. With smartphones being touchscreen in nature, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 makes sure not to hamper the phone's functionality while providing maximum protection.

As for the colors, the four different options cater to a wide range of audiences. The Graphite Gray caters to those that prefer a white-ish color, Polar White caters to audiences that like to keep their smartphones soft and neat, Star Blue caters to buyers that appreciate a mix of colors in their smartphone, and Atlantic Blue caters to those that enjoy the calmness of sunlight on water.

