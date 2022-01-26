(Photo : Getty Images) (Photo : Discord)

Most commonly known as the Slack for gamers, Discord faces a worldwide outage on Wednesday afternoon, keeping its nearly 150 million users at bay as the communications platform diagnoses the ongoing issue.

The company released an announcement on Twitter denoting the outage, relaying, "We are currently investigating a widespread API outage and are working to resolve this ASAP." It first cropped up at around 2:45 PM ET and has yet to be updated since.

We are currently investigating a widespread API outage and are working to resolve this ASAP. More details on our status page: https://t.co/rq97JXB3gV

Those attempting to perform a Discord login or resolve the issue via Discord support may find their abilities lacking, as the application is undergoing swift repairs. Discord is blocking incoming users so as "to manage the traffic load" and "will be slowly raising the limits" for users to log in when applicable to Discord.

It's unclear when exactly users can attempt to re-enter their information and utilize the platform, but some users may find no issue at all, as those already logged in before the outage can still send messages and make calls. The company highlights the issue as an API outage, meaning Application Programming Interface, a software tool that gives (in this case) Discord the ability to communicate between platforms or applications.

The client page notes, "We have identified the underlying issue with the API outage, but are dealing with a secondary issue on one of our database clusters. We have our entire on-call response team online and responding to the issue."

Last November 2021, the communication application saw a similar issue stemming from Google Cloud, which had issues of its own that rained upon Discord's abilities. The app should be up and running by the end of day Wednesday, although the company has noted this as a "major outage," which might mean more downtime.

