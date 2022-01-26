Reddit is now testing its NFT profile picture feature, which allows its users to set their non-fungible token collection as their avatar on the social media platform, just like how Twitter Blue users do.

Reddit Tests NFT Profile Picture

As per a news story by Engadget, Reddit confirmed that it is expanding its features that have to do with the latest trend nowadays, NFTs-which will be similar to what Twitter currently offers for its paid subscribers.

This time around, though, the spokesperson of Reddit, Tim Rathschmidt, told Engadget in the same report that the social media platform is "testing the ability to use NFTs as profile pictures to verify ownership."

The spokesperson also said that Reddit never stops to explore whatever it thinks is valuable to its user base.

However, the Reddit spokesperson clarified that its new NFT feature is still in infancy, noting that "it's a small, internal test."

That said, the social media platform has yet to decide if they will roll out the NFT feature in the future. What is only sure for now is that Reddit is testing out a similar offering to Twitter Blue.

Twitter NFT Profile Picture

For those who might have missed it, Twitter started allowing its paid subscribers to set their NFTs as their display photos with an authentication.

The Twitter NFT profile picture functionality debuted to users who are currently subscribed to Twitter Blue on Jan. 20.

Although setting up an NFT as a profile photo is only exclusive to Blue users, folks using Twitter for free could also see the authenticated display pictures, which sport a hexagon frame.

On the other hand, Reddit did not mention any requirement of a subscription service to allow users to set their NFTs as their avatars.

It is worth noting that the new NFT offering of Twitter is still under the "Labs" section of its subscription service, which allows its paid users to test out early features on the microblogging platform.

Read Also: Reddit Rolls Out Feed Similar to TikTok That Compiles Videos From Subreddits You Follow

Reddit and NFT

Meanwhile, the new feature that Reddit is testing out is not its first dip in the water to the world of NFTs.

In fact, according to a report by TechCrunch, Reddit has already launched a full-blown website specifically dedicated to NFTs.

However, the site only contains its digital collection that goes by the name CryptoSnoo.

It turns out that the NFT avatar is the second rodeo of Reddit in the controversial trend, which was first spotted by developer Nima Owji.

The devs posted a banner he saw from his Reddit on Twitter, saying "Your NFT, now your avatar."

Related Article: Reddit Cofounder Alexis Ohanian Says Play-to-earn Crypto Will Take Over the Gaming Industry in 5 Years-But Why?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.