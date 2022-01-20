Twitter NFT Profile Picture rolls out to Twitter Blue's paying subscribers, allowing them to show off their authenticated NFTs on the icons of their profiles.

Twitter NFT Profile Picture

As per a news story by Engadget, Twitter just gave its users an additional reason to pay for its recently launched subscription service, which includes features that free users do not have.

It is worth noting that Twitter is still testing the NFT Profile Picture feature. Thus, it is still under that "Labs" feature or the early functions that Twitter Blue subscribers exclusively enjoy.

The new NFT features on Twitter allows its users to connect their crypto wallet to their account in order to display their NFTs as their display photo.

Twitter NFT Authentication Symbol

It has become a Twitter trend for some NFT owners, even high-profile figures, to set their collection as their profile picture on the social media platform, according to a report by DotEsports.

However, previously, the NFTs on their Twitter icons have yet to be authenticated, allowing anyone to merely upload a JPEG.

But this time around, the microblogging site is now giving NFT owners an option to flaunt and authenticate that they are the rightful owner of the digital asset.

DotEsports further noted in the same report that NFT profile photos would sport a hexagon border to separate them from regular display pictures.

On top of that, users could also tap on the hexagon-shaped icon to see more details about the NFT.

Engadget added in the same report that everyone else on the social media platform would see the NFT authentication symbol. However, to be clear, only those with a Blue subscription could only upload their authenticated NFTs.

In the meantime, Twitter initially released the NFT feature for Blue subscribers who use iPhone or iOS devices. As such, those who are using the social media platform on their Android or desktop will have to wait for its expanded rollout.

Twitter NFT: How to Use

If you are looking to make your prized possession your Twitter icon, here's to use the NFT Profile Picture feature:

Go to your Twitter profile.

Select Edit Profile.

Tap on the Camera icon.

Then, select "Choose NFT."

Connect your crypto wallet.

After which, choose the NFT that you want to be your Twitter profile picture.

