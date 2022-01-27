Canada Shut Downs Dark Web Marketplace | 4 People to be Fined $300,000 For Anti-Spam Law Violation

Four people were reportedly involved in the case. They now faced a fine totaling $300,000 due to their violation in accordance with the country's anti-spam law.

CRTC Shuts Down Canadian HQ Marketplace

According to a report by IT World Canada, CRTC, the governing regulatory agency for telecommunications in the country, announced that it successfully stopped the ongoing operations of the notorious people behind the dark web marketplace.

CRTC regarded it as one of the biggest dark web networks that it took down recently. Following a report on Wednesday afternoon, the site administrator has reportedly closed the page, according to the regulator.

Since dangerous cybercrimes are still widespread across Canada, the authorities doubled their time to search for these criminals hiding behind the illegal sites.

The decision to execute warrants for the suspects was made possible through the CRTC staff.

The culprits in the incident involve Souial Amarak, Moustapha Sabir, Marc Anthony Younes, and Chris Tyrone Dracos. The first three people were sanctioned with a $50,000 fine while Dracos was punished with a $150,000 fine.

Related Article: Dark Web's Largest Illegal Marketplace Has Shut Down, 150 People Arrested by Police

Canada's Anti-Spam Legislation

For their violation with regards to the anti-spam policy, the Canadian officials accused them of delivering phishing emails. The reason why Dracos received the highest fine among the four is that he was accused of being Canadian HQ's admin.

"Some Canadians are being drawn into malicious cyber activity, lured by the potential for easy money and social recognition among their peers. This case shows that anonymity is not absolute online and there are real-world consequences when engaging in these activities," Steve Harroun, the chief compliance and enforcement officer of CRTC said.

He added that their encounter with the Canadian Headquarters was by far one of the most ambiguous cases that they handled because CASL participated in the pursuit.

Harroun commended the efforts from Flare Systems, the National Division (RCMP), and the Sûreté du Québec which led to the arrest of the cybercriminals.

Dark Web Fraudster Sentenced to Federal Prison

In another report, ZDNet wrote that the US Department of Justice put a final verdict for the Canadian citizen Slava Dmitriev. He was sentenced to federal prison for fraudulent access to the dark web.

Moreover, he had reportedly sold over 1,700 stolen identities on the illicit platform. The authorities in Greece arrested him while he was on vacation. Around January 2021, he was handed to the US officials for further proceedings.

Dmitriev used the "GoldenAce" moniker to carry out the crime. On AlphaBay, he managed to sell 1,764 items which amount to nearly $100,000. This information includes social security numbers, names, and other confidential data from the customers.

Last year, Tech Times reported that Europol succeeded in dismantling the DarkMarket site, the largest dark web marketplace in the globe. At that time, 500,000 people were reportedly engaging in illegal transactions.

Read Also: MoonBounce Malware Can Survive Computer Antivirus, Says Kaspersky; Chinese-Linked Espionage Group Believed To Be Behind it



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.