Instead of having to upload a jpg file, Reddit users with NFTs might be able to use them as their profile pictures. The platform, however, cautions that "no decisions have been made" just yet as to avoid over-excitement for the feature.

Reddit is Testing Out an NFT Profile Picture Feature

According to the story by CoinTelegraph, Reddit is currently testing out NFT profile pictures within its platform. To add, Twitter implemented a similar feature just a few weeks back, and now Reddit is doing something slightly similar.

Reddit, a popular social media platform that was able to garner about 430 million users per month in 2021, is now working on NFT profile picture implementation to help enable users to set up their profile picture "to any NFT with an attached image."

Reddit Looks to Give More Value to Users

In an article by TechCrunch, Tim Rathschmidt, a Reddit spokesperson, was interviewed and gave a statement. As per Rathschmidt, the company has been looking for different ways to give value to their "users and communities on Reddit."

With that, the Reddit spokesperson said that they are testing out a way for users to use their NFTs as profile pictures or "avatars'' as well as a way for users to be able to verify ownership. He added that it remains a small internal test and with regards to the rolling out of this capability, "no decisions have been made."

Developer Reveals How Far the Tests Are

Sometime earlier during the week, a banner suggesting that the tests are "already well advanced" was posted by a developer from Reddit, @nima_owji, who was working on promoting the feature.

Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS will be able to check out the new NFT profile picture, which was announced by the company last week. NFTs have faced quite the amount of backlash from Web2 developers and gamers as of recent.

Twitter NFT Profile Picture Ban

Just a day after the launch, a browser extension by a Github contributor was shared. This browser extension would help users be able to "automatically block Twitter accounts that are using NFT profile pictures."

Reddit has been no stranger to numerous initiatives when it comes to NFTs for quite some time now. The platform has even set up nft.reddit.com, a dedicated page strictly for NFT-related activities.

Reddit NFT Snoo?

In May 2020, the company introduced tokens for its very own r/Fortnite and r/Cryptocurrency communities. These were based on Ethereum standards and were called MOON and BRICK.

As per TechCrunch, one primary focus of Reddit is its very own digital collectibles called CryptoSnoos. Snoo is part of the word that refers to the alien mascot of Reddit and is there are currently multiple variations of the mascot itself.

