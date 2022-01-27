BuzzGuru, the influencer marketing analytics and competitive intelligence platform, expands its capabilities with a new tool for discovering influencers on Instagram, evaluating their accounts, and analyzing their audiences. From now on, the platform supports four social media platforms - YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitch - and has become the influencer marketing platform with the largest database of influencers of over 25 million content creators.

The BuzzGuru discovery tool for Instagram helps marketers research and reach out to relevant Instagram influencers and content creators faster, save time and resources, add the creators to lists and share up-to-date data on their audiences and performance with colleagues. The search of Instagram creators via the BuzzGuru platform can be performed with the use of filters that help single out only the influencers that can be relevant for a particular purpose.

"Expanding BuzzGuru marketing intelligence with the Instagram analytics is a natural next step of our current offering and our long-term vision," said Pavel Beinia, CEO and Founder, BuzzGuru. "Digital influencers of all kinds drive the marketing world in 2022, so we know we need to embrace the most platforms possible, and Instagram was one of our priorities. Enriching our platform's capabilities with Instagram search and analytics tool, we're filling the gap for app and game developers that are the main customers now. And what's more, we open up new horizons for e-commerce brands offering them an all-in-one influencer marketing discovery and competitive intelligence platform for their needs".

To equip advertisers with the ability to continue driving positive results and accurately plan their advertising campaigns, BuzzGuru provides the most detailed statistics on influencers' performance. The influencer page contains data on the influencer account quality: engagement rate, the average number of likes and comments; shows the account's growth and activity dynamics, and gives recommendations on the prices for the influencer's services and coverage. BuzzGuru also checks on the influencer's audience authenticity and gives information on its demographics.

"BuzzGuru unique positioning means that we take the responsibility to develop the most advanced technological solution to meet advertisers' and agencies' needs in three major pillars: data trust, granularity, and measurement. Instagram analytics tool incorporated in all-in-one influencer marketing discovery and competitive intelligence platform could be a huge step forward for ad campaigns management, revolutionizing how brands gain insights," - explains Pavel Beinia.

