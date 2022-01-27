Elon Musk is mostly known for his memeing or trolling tweets but every now and then, the Tesla CEO talks about his take on important issues. Musk recently tweeted out a message that showed his definition of the "path to tyranny."

Elon Musk Tackles the 'Path to Tyranny'

Tyranny in society is a topic that not a lot of people discuss. Those that do may have various definitions and different perspectives on what tyranny is to them.

Elon Musk is one such person and the Tesla CEO even tweeted out a message that defined the "path to tyranny."

According to Musk, "If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny." When he was asked about how he thinks people can fight back, he then tweeted out "vote for them."

If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Elon Musk Questions Release of 2020 World Death Rates

The statement regarding tyranny shortly followed another tweet that tackled world death rates in 2020. In that other tweet, the Tesla CEO stated that it "seems odd that the UN still hasn't released 2020 world death rates."

Seems odd that the UN still hasn’t released 2020 world death rates — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Elon Musk's twitter feed has been known to be a mix of data and announcements for his businesses. This usually mixed with jokes and memes every once in a while.

What Happened to Tesla's PR Department?

In other related news, an article published on October 6, 2020 by Electrek announced that Tesla is dissolving its PR department. As stated in a followup article a few months after by the same publication, the Tesla CEO said no to a putting up a new PR department for the company.

In the article, Musk reasoned out that "he doesn't believe in manipulating public opinion," which is why he rejected the idea of the company going back to having a PR department.

No More PR Department Despite Success

The article also pointed out that over the past few years, Tesla has been receiving more press coverage but had a "very small press relations department compared to even smaller automakers."

Hundreds of inquiries from journalists every day were only handled by just a handful of PR people. According to Elektrek, although it is a move that made sense back in 2010 when the company was still startup, Tesla has since grown to become a major automaker and even the "world's most valuable automotive company in 2020."

Read Also: GM Plans to Invest in Electric Trucks and Batteries with a $7 Billion Investment

Elon Musk When It Comes to Journalism

Tesla is said to have done the opposite of what is regarded as the "natural progression" that involves the PR department growing alongside the company. It should be noted that Tesla stopped answering press inquiries back in 2020.

Regarding the topic of a PR team, Elon Musk tweeted out that he finds it more helpful to follow individual journalists instead of actual publications.

The Tesla CEO noted that any publication will have their own wide range of views and that majority of the stories being published, regardless of the subject, are negative. He said that this may be reflecting human biases that he described to be innate.

To end the tweet, Elon Musk then said "Citizen journalism FTW!"

I find it more helpful to read/follow individual journalists, rather than publications.



Any given publication is going to have wide range of views, albeit vast majority of stories about any subject are negative, perhaps reflecting innate human biases.



Citizen journalism FTW! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2021

Related Article: Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Available in Giga Texas; Production Already Done?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.