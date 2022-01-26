The Tesla Cybertruck 2022 EV is here, and a prototype is being driven around in the area by none other than its CEO, Elon Musk. The teaser came from the CEO, saying that a Cybertruck prototype is up and running from the Gigafactory Texas, which may mean it is coming soon. Now, it asks if it is already ready for its preorders and deliveries after a long delay.

Tesla Cybertruck Prototype: Now Available in Giga Texas

The CEO is now teasing the public about a vehicle that is not yet coming until next year, all up and running over on Giga Texas right at this moment. The Tesla Cybertruck prototype is coming closer to reality and the hands of the consumers, as the teaser by the CEO brings a lot to the table than just the vehicle being present in the gigafactory.

Musk said that the latest version of the Cybertruck is a good one, and it might mean that it is the final version that will finally go into mass production for its soon distribution. No other mentions of the progress from Tesla are available, and this limited information from the CEO is all of what Cybertruck fans have for now.

Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas. It’s awesome! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2022

Tesla Cybertruck: Production Done Already?

Currently, the Cybetruck production is not yet done, and it remains that the release date for the electric vehicle is by 2023, a delay that extended to almost three years. The Tesla website still does not have a landing page for the Cybertruck as of this moment, and preorders are not yet available for the public.

If 2023 will be the release date, it may be so that in the latter part of 2022, Tesla will open a preorder platform for all interested parties. However, it may not push through and fully take up orders by next year.

Tesla Cybertruck: Coming this 2022?

The existence of the Tesla Cybertruck is always under questioning by its fans and enthusiast. It faced delays over the past year that was supposedly coming by 2020. However, since its 2018 announcement, it faced many challenges, and by 2020, the pandemic hindered its focus on the vehicle.

The famous pickup truck was supposed to be the first electric pickup in existence, but since it failed to release last year, the Rivian R1T took its place and throne.

It was also coming from rumors that it would be the recipient of the Tesla 4680 batteries from the 2020 Battery Day, powering the massive vehicle and its 4x4 power.

Earlier in 2021, Tesla bragged about the casting machine that will help in creating the Cybertruck's chassis and produce the vehicle in an immense timeline by 2022. However, it still faced delays for a 2023 release due to unknown reasons.

Now, the Tesla Cybertruck prototype running "awesome" may indicate an earlier release date from the clean energy company, which may be good news for all.

